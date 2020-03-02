Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Brilliant news’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to Phil Hay’s update on the future of key figure

Leeds United remain well on course to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this season under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa. 

The Whites ran out comfortable 4-0 winners over Hull City at the KCOM Stadium at the weekend, as they closed the gap on league-leaders West Brom to just a single point with ten league games remaining of this year’s campaign.

It appears as though the impressive work by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa hasn’t gone unnoticed though, with ElDesmarque recently reporting that the Argentine was a target for Spanish side Real Betis.

But The Athletic’s Phil Hay has insisted that Bielsa will remain the manager of Leeds, especially if they’re to win promotion into the Premier League this term under his guidance.

Plenty of Leeds United supporters took to social media to react to this latest update from Hay.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

