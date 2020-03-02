‘Brilliant news’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to Phil Hay’s update on the future of key figure

Leeds United remain well on course to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this season under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites ran out comfortable 4-0 winners over Hull City at the KCOM Stadium at the weekend, as they closed the gap on league-leaders West Brom to just a single point with ten league games remaining of this year’s campaign.

It appears as though the impressive work by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa hasn’t gone unnoticed though, with ElDesmarque recently reporting that the Argentine was a target for Spanish side Real Betis.

But The Athletic’s Phil Hay has insisted that Bielsa will remain the manager of Leeds, especially if they’re to win promotion into the Premier League this term under his guidance.

Real Betis say they’d like Marcelo Bielsa but people close to Bielsa we’re nonplussed by the speculation last week. If it’s Premier League football at Leeds United next season, Bielsa will be at Leeds next season. And he’s got the bit between his teeth:https://t.co/nPOjzL7Gok — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) March 2, 2020

Plenty of Leeds United supporters took to social media to react to this latest update from Hay.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Bit scary really. Screw promotion up we lose Bielsa and Kalv Phillips Will take year's to recover, plus I guarantee we waint see football like it again for a long time. Needs to happen and we've a very good opportunity this year easily better then last season. Let's get it. — Benjamin Thornton (@BenjaminTlufc) March 2, 2020

Everyone wants to play Bielsa ball, but he’s ours 💙💛 — JT1919💙💛 (@JohnmjtJt1919) March 2, 2020

He gets us promoted he stays, he doesn’t get us promoted he goes….pretty simple decision really — Andy Firth (@AndrewFirth21) March 2, 2020

💙💛Common sense will always prevail , we go to the Premier league they better watch out for the Bielsa Ball !! — Nick ALAW MOT 💛💙 (@MotNicodemus) March 2, 2020

Brilliant news, got a feeling it's going to be a good week, can't wait for Saturday it's going to be a unbelievable atmosphere#On On On — Peter Turner (@PeterTu27492601) March 2, 2020

I want him to end his career at leeds — lucas kel (@kel392) March 2, 2020

And if it isn’t , he walks ? Wish it wasn’t always everything or bust with us … — Dan Crowther 💙💛 (@DanCrowther1978) March 2, 2020

Hopefully Leeds Utd is Bielsa’s last job in football. — Andy Dent 💙💛 (@Thedentsmaster) March 2, 2020

Premier league be afraid be very afraid ALAW — andrew whitaker (@handyandy256094) March 2, 2020

