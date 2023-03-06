“Brilliant” – Mark Robins piles praise on Coventry City player that’s not Gyokeres or Hamer

Coventry City boss Mark Robins have reserved praise for Ryan Howley for his full Championship debut in the Sky Blues’ convincing 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

A brace from Viktor Gyokeres, alongside finishes from Gustavo Hamer and Tyler Walker secured that win for Coventry.

Gyokeres registered an assist to go with his pair of goals, whilst Hamer impressed in midfield with a goal and an assist.

Post-match, Robins was keen to point out the performance of Howley in the attacking midfield position, having been drafted in following Jamie Allen’s injury.

“The full debut for Ryan Howley in the side was brilliant,” Robins told his press conference at Huddersfield.

“That’s exciting when you’ve got youngsters, in our club since six years of age really, it’s brilliant for him. It’s a great experience for him and a decent performance as well. His feet were good, he was neat and tidy linking play, he was good in the aerial battles – at 6ft 3 you’d expect him to be. He got nudged out of the way once or twice, but not often.

“And playing against Jonathan Hogg in there, who is an experienced campaigner, I thought he dealt with it really well and I’m pleased with him on the day.”

That was Howley’s fourth senior appearance for Coventry but his first in a Championship starting line-up. The 19-year-old played 70 minutes before he was replaced by Sean Maguire at a time when the Sky Blues were leading Huddersfield 3-0. He also picked up a first-half booking for a tackle on Matty Pearson.

Coventry currently sit eighth in the Championship table and are three points adrift of Norwich City in sixth.

The Sky Blues face Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Jamie Allen is a really important player for Coventry and the biggest complement that you can probably hand Howley is that the Sky Blues’ performance was so good that you didn’t really notice Allen’s absence.

There’s a long way to go before Howley becomes a first-team regular at Coventry or as important as a player like Allen, Gyokeres or Hamer.

However, he’s got a chance and his manager is clearly delighted with the impact he had on his first Championship start.

