‘Brilliant’, ‘Lyle take note’ – Many Charlton fans left buzzing by latest Sam Field update

West Bromwich Albion loanee Sam Field has confirmed that he will be staying at Charlton Athletic until the end of the season and claimed he is “delighted” to be back training after his injury, which has drawn an excited response from many Addicks fans.

The 22-year-old joined on a season-long loan from the Baggies last summer and had become a regular in Lee Bowyer’s side before picking up an injury that has kept him out since October.

With the 2019/20 campaign now set to run until August due to the delay, there have been issues over player contracts and loan deals.

Three Charlton players – talismanic striker Lyle Taylor, club stalwart Chris Solly, and Birmingham City loanee David Davis – have told Bowyer they will not play any further part this season but it appears Field is determined to help the Addicks secure survival.

In an interview on the club website, he revealed his delight at being back in training and clarified that he would be available for the remaining nine Championship games.

He said: “I’m delighted [to be back], I’m upset that it has taken so long but I’m happy we’re there now and hopefully I can contribute again to the team, I’m really looking forward to it.

“The standard coming back the last couple of days, I’ve been really impressed with the standards of possession. If we play like we have in the past couple of days in training I see no problems at all.”

Field added: “For the next nine games I want to get involved as much as possible in whatever way Bow and his staff want to play me. I just want to make sure I am fit and available for them. I’d like to think I’ve got stuff to offer.”

The south London club are facing a relegation battle as they’re 22nd in the table as things stand – two points and one place away from safety.

It’s been a difficult few months for fans of the south London club but the update on Field’s future certainly seems to have gone down well, with many Addicks supporters taking to Twitter to express their excitement.

Read their reaction here:

