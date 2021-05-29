‘Brilliant’, ‘Like it’ – Plenty of Swansea City fans are loving team announcement for play-off final clash v Brentford

Swansea City will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, when they take on Brentford in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

The Swans have been out of the top flight since the 2017/18, when they were relegated from the Premier League after a frustrating campaign.

But they’ve been hugely impressive under the management of Steve Cooper this term, with the Swans finishing fourth in the Championship table this season.

Swansea beat Barnsley on aggregate in their play-off semi-final earlier this month, and will be hoping they can hold their nerve on the biggest stage of all on Saturday.

Cooper has named his starting XI for the game, with no major surprise inclusions in his team, as they look to pick up a win over Thomas Frank’s side.

⚠️ STARTING XI ⚠️ Here's how we will line up for this afternoon's play-off final 🙌🦢#Believe pic.twitter.com/yumbQQWHvx — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 29, 2021

Plenty of Swansea City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Cooper’s team selection for the clash with Brentford at Wembley this afternoon.

