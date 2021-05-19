‘Brilliant’, ‘Like it’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react as club confirm 26-y/o’s arrival

Middlesbrough have announced that they will sign goalkeeper Joe Lumley, when his contract with QPR expires this summer.

Lumley has been with QPR’s first-team since 2013, and made 84 appearances in total for the London-based side.

But he found regular game time hard to come by this term, with the shot-stopper making six appearances in total for the Hoops, whilst also spending time out on loan with both Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers.

He has been behind Seny Dieng in the pecking order at QPR this season, and will depart when his contract with the Hoops reaches a conclusion this summer.

Middlesbrough finished tenth in the Championship table in the 2020/21 season, after some inconsistent results in the second-half of the season saw them fall short in their efforts to challenge for a top-six finish.

Neil Warnock will be hoping his new additions this summer can have a positive impact in their push to challenge for a timely promotion back into the Premier League in next year’s league campaign.

Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Lumley’s arrival at The Riverside.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Decent signing …..good pre season in him buzzing …1 down 8 to go — LewH 🇵🇸 (@URMYBORO17) May 19, 2021

Hell of a signing that — luke (@luke70367625) May 19, 2021

A keeper that isn't a loan? Marvellous. — Randy (@Chef_JohnP) May 19, 2021

Great stuff ..strike early and get them in — Iain Willis (@djiainwillis) May 19, 2021

Starting early. Good solid keeper — Chris Durant 🏎⚽️🎵 (@cdurant92) May 19, 2021

Good signing this — Matthew Bye (@MatthewBye13) May 19, 2021

Absolutely Fabulous signing — Daniel Killington (@dankillington) May 19, 2021

Welcome to Boro Joe! — Hazel (@8252Hazel) May 19, 2021

We’re moving quickly, I like it 👌🏼 https://t.co/camtqVuX9R — Remi Wanless (@remi_wanless) May 19, 2021