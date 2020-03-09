‘Brilliant’, ‘Incredible’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to midfielder’s post

Plenty of Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to Louie Sibley’s post following the club’s 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

The 18-year-old, who is a product of the Rams’ youth academy, helped his side seal all three points by netting his first senior goal yesterday at Pride Park.

After receiving the ball 25 yards from goal, Sibley fired an unstoppable effort past goalkeeper Christian Walton to give his side the lead midway through the first-half.

Chris Martin then doubled Derby’s advantage just before half-time as he tapped in from close-range.

The Scotland international secured victory for his side in the 85th minute by converting from the penalty spot after Jason Knight was brought down in the area by Elliot Bennett.

A miserable afternoon for Blackburn was compounded by a late red card for John Buckley.

Reflecting on his side’s latest victory on Twitter, Sibley posted: “Dream come true to get my first goal for the Rams today!

“Even better with a top performance from the lads!

“Thank you for the support as always.”

Upon seeing the midfielder’s message, plenty of Derby fans reacted in a positive manner on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Brilliant goal and performance @louie_sibbo. Big future lad 👍🏻👏🐑 — David Bedlow (@bedders1971) March 8, 2020

You deserved that moment. Many, many more to come. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) March 8, 2020

Living every Derby fans dream well done lad 👌🐏🐏🐏🐏⚽⚽⚽🙌🙌🙌 — Andrew DCFC Thompson (@AWJThompson) March 8, 2020

Looking forward to seeing you cement your place in the first team… Definitely one of our own 🐑🐑⚽ — Andrea (@shifnalram) March 8, 2020

Different class🐏 — James Hill (@DCFC_James1884) March 8, 2020

Keep it up boss, star player ⭐️👀🐏 — Elliot 🐏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@dcfcelliot) March 8, 2020

Incredible! Well done! — caroline (@Stainsey2020) March 8, 2020

Another step to becoming a Rams legend!! Could watch that goal all night🐏 — JPursy (@jamespursglove) March 8, 2020

Incredible goal… dont think you'll be forgetting that one any time soon 🚀🚀 — Tim (@xDronee) March 8, 2020

Currently 12th in the Championship standings, the Rams will be aiming to close the gap between them and the play-off places to two points this weekend by beating Millwall at The Den.