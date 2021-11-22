‘Brilliant’, ‘Incredible’ – Many Derby County fans react to recent events

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 3-2 win over Bournemouth on Sunday as the Rams secured a shock victory at Pride Park.

Wayne Rooney’s side had both Tom Lawrence and Jason Knight to thank, as the duo both found the net on what was a memorable day for the rock bottom side in the Sky Bet Championship.

The result home turf meant that Derby moved onto zero points after eating up the deficits that was imposed upon them by two separate points deductions.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Derby County faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the all around performance from Rooney’s men.

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Derby County players play at now?

1 of 22 1. Chris Maguire Sunderland Wigan Lincoln City Bolton

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Derby secured all three points against the odds on Sunday.

Brilliant. Most important stat. Coming from behind. Not done for over season and done against the team at the top of the table and with the tightest defence on the road. I know L1 is our destination but it will still be so important for the belief going forward. COYR — Richard Clarke (@RichardClarke25) November 21, 2021

Incredible performance from the lads today! Very proud. Play like that for the rest of the season, and keep your heads high. #dcfc always ❤️ — harriet💁🏼‍♀️ (@Hazzzza__) November 21, 2021

Amazing comeback, but they have to stop with those stupid errors at the back. — Ram in Sweden (@RamInSweden) November 21, 2021

What a performance that was!! 10/10!! Although its highly likely we will go down if we keep putting in the effort like that we've just seen then we can hold our heads high 💪👊🏼⚫⚪🐏 pic.twitter.com/UQpgT0bVM9 — Gaz (@GazKeepPounding) November 21, 2021

Fantastic result, wont do us any harm attracting a prospective buyer either — DCFCBarbarian (@ManlikeMatt10) November 21, 2021

Best response we could have had. well in boys — . (@Ghenkifunhouse) November 21, 2021

Fantastic performance COYR!! — Jon Wragg (@wragg_jon) November 21, 2021

Absolute heroes — phil jones (@philjones66) November 21, 2021

Huge win!!! 🐏🐏🐏 — Dean Valentine (@honkhead) November 21, 2021