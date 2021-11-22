Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Brilliant’, ‘Incredible’ – Many Derby County fans react to recent events

Published

2 hours ago

on

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 3-2 win over Bournemouth on Sunday as the Rams secured a shock victory at Pride Park. 

Wayne Rooney’s side had both Tom Lawrence and Jason Knight to thank, as the duo both found the net on what was a memorable day for the rock bottom side in the Sky Bet Championship.

The result home turf meant that Derby moved onto zero points after eating up the deficits that was imposed upon them by two separate points deductions.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Derby County faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the all around performance from Rooney’s men.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Derby secured all three points against the odds on Sunday.


