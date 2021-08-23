Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Brilliant’, ‘Happy with this’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans react as Leeds United agreement finalised

Published

4 mins ago

on

Blackburn have completed the signing of Ian Poveda on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

The skilful winger joined the Whites around 18 months ago from Manchester City, and he initially made four appearances as Marcelo Bielsa’s men won promotion.

Poveda featured in 14 games in the Premier League last season but the form of first-choice duo Raphinha and Jack Harrison means that he has struggled for game time at Elland Road. Therefore, a loan move has been on the cards and Blackburn announced his arrival this evening on social media.

As you would expect, bringing in the 21-year-old has gone down very well with the Rovers support as they recognise the need for more attacking talent and goals following Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott’s departure, with Poveda seen as a replacement for the latter for Tony Mowbray’s men.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from Twitter…


