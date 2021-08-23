‘Brilliant’, ‘Happy with this’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans react as Leeds United agreement finalised

Blackburn have completed the signing of Ian Poveda on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

✍️ #Rovers are delighted to announce the signing of exciting Leeds United winger Ian Poveda on a season-long loan deal. 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pWpjN9Zssq — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) August 23, 2021

The skilful winger joined the Whites around 18 months ago from Manchester City, and he initially made four appearances as Marcelo Bielsa’s men won promotion.

Poveda featured in 14 games in the Premier League last season but the form of first-choice duo Raphinha and Jack Harrison means that he has struggled for game time at Elland Road. Therefore, a loan move has been on the cards and Blackburn announced his arrival this evening on social media.

As you would expect, bringing in the 21-year-old has gone down very well with the Rovers support as they recognise the need for more attacking talent and goals following Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott’s departure, with Poveda seen as a replacement for the latter for Tony Mowbray’s men.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from Twitter…

Lovely stuff — Michael (@michael50022237) August 23, 2021

Great signing — Mason (@MasonUTFV) August 23, 2021

Some signing that 😍 — Dec Keano (@DecKeano) August 23, 2021

Happy with this… this time last year he was getting reps in the Premier League. Bit of a unknown quantity but I love surprises… show me what you got kid! — Blackburn Roverseas (@roverseas) August 23, 2021

Brilliant signing 👍 — soner (@_sk1907) August 23, 2021

Buzzing with this! 🔵⚪ — ChrisBRFC (@ChrisBRFC91) August 23, 2021