Derby County

‘Brilliant’, ‘Good stuff’ – Plenty of Millwall fans react as agreement is reached to sign EFL pair

Published

9 mins ago

on

Millwall are set to sign Scott Malone and Mason Bennett from Derby County according to London News Online. 

Malone has previously made 71 appearances for the Lions earlier in his career, and is set to join up with his former team on a season-long loan deal.

The left-back struggled for consistent game time with Derby in the 2019/20 season, and will be looking at nailing down a place in Gary Rowett’s side this season.

Whereas Bennett will sign permanently from the Rams, with the 24-year-old catching the eye with some strong performances in his loan spell with the club last term.

Millwall finished eighth in the Championship last season, and will be hoping they can mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League under Rowett’s management.

Plenty of Millwall supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this recent transfer update on Malone and Bennett.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


