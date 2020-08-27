‘Brilliant’, ‘Good stuff’ – Plenty of Millwall fans react as agreement is reached to sign EFL pair

Millwall are set to sign Scott Malone and Mason Bennett from Derby County according to London News Online.

Malone has previously made 71 appearances for the Lions earlier in his career, and is set to join up with his former team on a season-long loan deal.

The left-back struggled for consistent game time with Derby in the 2019/20 season, and will be looking at nailing down a place in Gary Rowett’s side this season.

Whereas Bennett will sign permanently from the Rams, with the 24-year-old catching the eye with some strong performances in his loan spell with the club last term.

Millwall finished eighth in the Championship last season, and will be hoping they can mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League under Rowett’s management.

Plenty of Millwall supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this recent transfer update on Malone and Bennett.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

If Bennett stays fit then brilliant. Good to be getting Malone back as well — Simon 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MrHedgepig) August 27, 2020

Two good deals 👍🏻 — Achtung! Millwall Podcast (@AchtungMillwall) August 27, 2020

I can only assume anyone happy with Malone has not seen him before, certainly not playing for us. — david harry webb (@davidharrywebb) August 27, 2020

Good move for Bennett. We looked much better when he played, just needs to get rid of those constant injuries. Happy with Malone, too. We need a left-back and he's experienced. Still think we need another winger and midfielder. — dan (@danbr___) August 27, 2020

Helps improve what we need to improve. Good stuff — Michael (@MJMillwall_) August 27, 2020

Not sure about Malone. Seemed to be disruptive last time at Millwall and in the last 2 years has played less than half the games. Hope we are not paying too much of his wages. — Clarence the lion 3.5% (@Clarenc25093338) August 27, 2020