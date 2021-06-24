‘Brilliant’ – Gabriel Agbonalhor reacts to Celtic’s ‘fresh talks’ with in-form EFL forward

Celtic are seemingly edging closer to completing a deal to sign Sunderland forward Charlie Wyke this summer, as they plan ahead for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Bhoys finished second in the Scottish Premiership, and will be eager to claim back their league title, which they lost to arch rivals Rangers this term.

Wyke could be the ideal signing for Ange Postecoglou’s side this summer as well, with the 28-year-old being in impressive form in recent months for Sunderland.

The forward netted 30 goals in 53 appearances for the Black Cats last season, although his efforts weren’t quite enough, as Sunderland missed out on promotion into the Championship, after a defeat to Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final.

Wyke is out of contract at the end of the month, and The Northern Echo have reported that Celtic have held ‘fresh talks’ with the striker recently.

Speaking to Football Insider, Gabriel Agbonlahor felt as though Celtic would be making a ‘brilliant signing’, and backed Wyke to adjust to the step up to the Bhoys this summer if he completed a move up to Scotland.

“I think so. Celtic are in talks for a brilliant signing, if they get it done.

“Yes, it’s a big step up but he’s a quality player in League One. I’m sure he can make that step up fine and continue to improve.”

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Sunderland's first-team squad?

1 of 17 Where did Lee Burge start his career? QPR Lincoln City Coventry City Burton Albion

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Agbonlahor here.

Wyke was brilliant for Sunderland in the 2020/21 season, and it was a shame that his side couldn’t cap off that strong season by winning promotion into the Championship.

Sunderland will surely know that they’re facing a losing battle to keep him at the Stadium of Light this summer, as he’s a player that has earned a move to a club playing at a higher level.

Celtic could present him with the opportunity for Wyke to do just that, and I’d back him to replicate his strong run of form in front of goal for the Scottish side.