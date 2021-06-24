‘Brilliant feeling this’, ‘Exactly the type of business we should be doing’ – Many Stoke City fans react to latest arrival

A number of Stoke City supporters have been reacting to the latest confirmation from the Potters that they have secured the signing of defender Ben Wilmot from Watford.

The Potters have moved swiftly to announce a replacement for defender Nathan Collins whose departure to Premier League Burnley was also confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

The defender was a strong performer for Watford in the Championship last season and he played an important role in helping them secure promotion back to the Premier League. In total, he managed to make 25 league appearances and helped the Hornets record six clean sheets.

That comes a year on from another promising loan spell with Swansea City in the Championship, where he managed to make 21 appearances in the league to help the Swans reach the play-offs in the 2019/20 campaign.

Stoke City quiz: One question about every player in the Potters’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 25 How many clubs did Josef Bursik join on loan last season? None 1 2 3

Stoke have now confirmed that the defender has signed a four-year deal with the Potters and he is now likely to be a major part of their side next term and could be an ideal replacement for Collins.

Many Stoke supporters were really pleased with this business and felt it was exactly what they should have been doing having allowed Collins to leave the club for Burnley.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Gutted to see Collins leave, but Wilmot should be a really good replacement. Great business from us overall. https://t.co/ABa45h6OYM — Thomas (@MrTommyWilliams) June 24, 2021

Having a signing ready for an outgoing player? Well in Stoke 🤝 https://t.co/mYgVldkTrV — Brandon (@bsalt_co) June 24, 2021

Cracking signing! Welcome to Stoke, Ben! 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/Wb5gvEhcjJ — Harvey Todd (@HarveySCFC_) June 24, 2021

This is exactly the type of business we should be doing if we lose our top assets we need to bring in new ones for a fraction of the price. Welcome @BenWilmot6 🤩 https://t.co/7DPVCWtQlH — All Things Stoke (@AllThingsStoke) June 24, 2021

🙌🏽 class signing to replace the outgoing https://t.co/O3zkwmaNaX — J (@Jord_M_66) June 24, 2021

Brilliant feelings this. Sell one for a lot, buy another for nowhere near as much. Class. https://t.co/PsNpjZ4q3q — Mark 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Mark_Ma77) June 24, 2021

What a signing https://t.co/ySIIO3Js78 — Ashley Bode Bennett (@BodeyWanKenobi) June 24, 2021