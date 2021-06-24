Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Brilliant feeling this’, ‘Exactly the type of business we should be doing’ – Many Stoke City fans react to latest arrival

A number of Stoke City supporters have been reacting to the latest confirmation from the Potters that they have secured the signing of defender Ben Wilmot from Watford.

The Potters have moved swiftly to announce a replacement for defender Nathan Collins whose departure to Premier League Burnley was also confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

The defender was a strong performer for Watford in the Championship last season and he played an important role in helping them secure promotion back to the Premier League. In total, he managed to make 25 league appearances and helped the Hornets record six clean sheets.

That comes a year on from another promising loan spell with Swansea City in the Championship, where he managed to make 21 appearances in the league to help the Swans reach the play-offs in the 2019/20 campaign.

Stoke have now confirmed that the defender has signed a four-year deal with the Potters and he is now likely to be a major part of their side next term and could be an ideal replacement for Collins.

Many Stoke supporters were really pleased with this business and felt it was exactly what they should have been doing having allowed Collins to leave the club for Burnley.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


