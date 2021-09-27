‘Brilliant’, ‘Fantastic’ – These QPR fans are delighted by off-field development

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed that they have received planning permission for their new training ground, with work to begin later this year.

The R’s have been keen on building a new facility for the team for some time, with the club announcing in December last year that they had bought a 27-acre site in Heston.

And, they’ve confirmed this evening that planning permission has been granted, which is a significant step forward.

Additionally, the update added that work will begin on the project on October 1st, with the club estimating that it will take around nine months to complete.

As you would expect, this news went down very well with the QPR support, who are delighted with the long-term approach that the owners appear to have at the moment, with the first-team also in a good place under Mark Warburton.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Fantastic stuff! — vks (@TheRealVickyTea) September 27, 2021

Fantastic news x — kathy simpson (@kathysimpson50) September 27, 2021

Great news — Martin OBrien (@obrienmartin48) September 27, 2021

About time — Carl. (@Carluccio91) September 27, 2021

Brilliant news! Well done to all involved!!! — TᖇIᔕTᗩᑎ ᔕTEYᑎ (@purpletrash) September 27, 2021

Love that the owners are focusing on the future rather than just the present! Well done 👏 — clivewilliams (@clivewi90325756) September 27, 2021

Brilliant news for the future of the club! Respect to the owners for providing part funding for it! now we just need new stadium (if possible) that transfers the 'closeness' of the KPF into its design. This would really help modernise the club in the long term! Great progress! https://t.co/tTcgCaXtny — Nick (@NickVanBox) September 27, 2021