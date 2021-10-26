Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Brilliant’, ‘Excellent’ – These Sunderland fans heap praise on 28-y/o after League Cup success

Sunderland booked their place in the quarter-final of the League Cup as they beat Queens Park Rangers on penalties.

After a goalless 90 minutes, the Black Cats came through a shoot-out, with the hosts managing to net just one of their four efforts from the spot.

One of those was saved by Lee Burge, and it topped off what was an outstanding night for the keeper, who kept the visitors in it at times.

Boss Lee Johnson made plenty of changes for the tie, which included giving the 28-year-old a chance in the XI after he had lost his place in the XI for the league following Ron-Thorben Hoffmann’s arrival.

And, Burge responded with a fine display. He made several key saves throughout the 90 minutes before denying Charlie Austin from 12 yards.

It’s fair to say fans haven’t always been convinced by the stopper but they were delighted with his contribution this evening. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


