‘Brilliant’, ‘Excellent’ – These Sunderland fans heap praise on 28-y/o after League Cup success

Sunderland booked their place in the quarter-final of the League Cup as they beat Queens Park Rangers on penalties.

After a goalless 90 minutes, the Black Cats came through a shoot-out, with the hosts managing to net just one of their four efforts from the spot.

One of those was saved by Lee Burge, and it topped off what was an outstanding night for the keeper, who kept the visitors in it at times.

Boss Lee Johnson made plenty of changes for the tie, which included giving the 28-year-old a chance in the XI after he had lost his place in the XI for the league following Ron-Thorben Hoffmann’s arrival.

And, Burge responded with a fine display. He made several key saves throughout the 90 minutes before denying Charlie Austin from 12 yards.

24 questions about some of Sunderland’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Did Marco Gabbiadini score 120+ goals for Sunderland? Yes No

It’s fair to say fans haven’t always been convinced by the stopper but they were delighted with his contribution this evening. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Lee Burge has been excellent tonight… even without the penalty shootout. Class 👏 #safc — Mark Chisholm (@IyazMan) October 26, 2021

Take a bow burge lad! #SAFC — Philip Bell 󾓪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽🔴⚪🏈✝️ (@blackcats666ftm) October 26, 2021

Burge’s best game for us (even before penalties).

It seems we sign Germans made of Weetabix.

Especially made up for the 2,800 down there tonight. They deserve it. #SAFC #HAWAYTHELADS #FTM — Andrew (@kingsway79) October 26, 2021

Great save from Burge to set us on the way 👏 #SAFC — Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) October 26, 2021

Rode our luck a little, but a hard fought match, great commitment from all. Special mention to Lee Burge. Some excellent saves. Well done lad. #safc — Tinders (@safctinders) October 26, 2021

Tell you what I slag Burge a lot, but he's been QUALITY tonight #SAFC — W1LKS (@CLQ_W1LKS) October 26, 2021

Cracking performance all over the pitch tonight. Burge deserves to be the hero tonight too Home tie please#safc — D@ve F 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@davey_lad) October 26, 2021

Lee Burge has been excellent tonight… even without the penalty shootout. Class 👏 #safc — Mark Chisholm (@IyazMan) October 26, 2021