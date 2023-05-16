Derby County are wasting no time getting their summer recruitment drive underway as they plan for a promotion push in League One next season.

The Rams suffered final-day heartbreak as they were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, which allowed Peterborough United to snatch sixth place courtesy of their win against Barnsley.

Paul Warne has a proven record of winning promotion from League One, having done so three times at Rotherham United, so the Pride Park outfit can be confident they have the right coach at the helm as they build for next season.

In his end-of-season interview with club media, Warne revealed that work was underway already making changes to his squad for 2023/24.

The Rams will be able to spend money on transfers this summer, something they've been unable to do in recent windows, and the Derby boss has been in contact with targets already.

He revealed last week that plans were in place to show players around the training ground in a bid to convince them to join - emphasising the importance of getting to know potential signings.

Warne said: "What I won't do is sign a player on a whim or on a phone call. I need to show them why I want them to sign for this club, how we play, how their play suit us, and find out if we get on. If we don't get on there is no relationship to be had."

He also noted that he was set to head to the National League play-off final between Chesterfield and Notts County on a scouting mission.

Derby County making "positive" progress

Warne's proactive start to the summer has excited Football League World's Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward, who feels it's the ideal way to respond to their final-day frustration.

He said: "I think the best way to get over the disappointment of the Sheffield Wednesday result and not making the play-offs was to get straight back on the horse and start looking towards next season.

"Paul Warne has done that straight away - inviting players to the training ground and showing them around. With what we've got on offer, I think so many players would want to come to Derby, even if we can't offer the contracts and money that some other clubs can.

"I think it's been really positive and it's great for the fans to see that we're being proactive. Let's just hope we can get some of those players in and next season we're not fighting around for sixth and seventh, we're up there for first and second.

"I think it's brilliant."