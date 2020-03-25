Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Brilliant decision’, ‘Definitely went wide’ – Re-earthed footage causes debate among many Bristol City fans

2 mins ago

Footage of Freddie Sears’ ‘ghost goal’ against Bristol City more than a decade ago has re-emerged on Twitter and drawn some debate amongst fans of the South West club. 

The Robins beat Palace 1-0 at Ashton Gate on the 16th of August 2009 as Nicky Maynard grabbed a 90th-minute winner.

The result was overshadowed by an incident that took place on the half-hour mark, however, as Sears fired an effort past Dean Gerken into the bottom corner but the ball ricocheted straight back out – causing the referee to give a goal kick.

The incident infuriated the Eagles manager at the time, Neil Warnock, who had to be restrained from arguing with officials and refused to shake the hand of City boss Gary Johnson following the final whistle.

City turned to their archive to look to entertain fans during the current fixture uncertainty and footage of the ‘ghost goal’ was posted on their official Twitter account.

The clip appears to have drawn some debate from Robins supporters, with some suggesting it was a goal and others arguing the opposite.

Read their reaction here:


