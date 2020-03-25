‘Brilliant decision’, ‘Definitely went wide’ – Re-earthed footage causes debate among many Bristol City fans

Footage of Freddie Sears’ ‘ghost goal’ against Bristol City more than a decade ago has re-emerged on Twitter and drawn some debate amongst fans of the South West club.

The Robins beat Palace 1-0 at Ashton Gate on the 16th of August 2009 as Nicky Maynard grabbed a 90th-minute winner.

The result was overshadowed by an incident that took place on the half-hour mark, however, as Sears fired an effort past Dean Gerken into the bottom corner but the ball ricocheted straight back out – causing the referee to give a goal kick.

The incident infuriated the Eagles manager at the time, Neil Warnock, who had to be restrained from arguing with officials and refused to shake the hand of City boss Gary Johnson following the final whistle.

City turned to their archive to look to entertain fans during the current fixture uncertainty and footage of the ‘ghost goal’ was posted on their official Twitter account.

Did it go in? What do we reckon? https://t.co/TDrAsyR3Og pic.twitter.com/CkkhTnmWzj — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) March 24, 2020

The clip appears to have drawn some debate from Robins supporters, with some suggesting it was a goal and others arguing the opposite.

Read their reaction here:

Nah — Sam (@Taster77) March 24, 2020

Was Sat behind the goal in the Ateyo – 💯 a goal – Don’t tell Neil 😡 — Oliver City Dog 🍥 (@BCFCOLIVERDOG) March 24, 2020

Impossible to tell, now let’s never speak of it again 👀 — Mark Watson, indoors (@watsoncomedian) March 24, 2020

It absolutely did. I remember the ball clanging as it hit the back stanchion — Phil Thomas (@philthomas2411) March 24, 2020

Literally sat behind the goal. Miles in. Everybody laughed. — Tom Sharp (@Sharpieee22) March 24, 2020

Sat right behind the goal. That ball definitely went wide and bounced off the stanchion 😉 — Andrew Simpson-Lynas 🌹 (@lynas_andrew) March 24, 2020

It hit the net brace bar at back of the goal, it was certainly a goal but easy to see how ref missed it, anyway it was against Warnock so it was a sweet decision 😀 — Chris Newport (@ChrisNewport14) March 24, 2020

Sat In the Dolman and you could tell it was in. Absolutely brilliant decision 😂 — matt milkins (@MMilko83) March 24, 2020

Miles wide — Dionysios 🥃 (@BettingMayhem) March 24, 2020