‘Brilliant’ – Curtis Davies issues verdict on QPR’s hard-fought 2-1 win over promotion-chasing Brentford

QPR picked up an important three points on Wednesday evening to pull themselves clear of the Championship relegation zone as they ran out 2-1 winners over promotion-chasing Brentford.

The Bees took the lead on the night through Ivan Toney, who netted his 24th goal of the 2020/21 season after 30 minutes. But the hosts responded with 28 minutes remaining through West Brom loanee Sam Field.

The Hoops then went in front just four minutes later, as Charlie Austin fired home from close-range. Despite a late onslaught from Thomas Frank’s side, QPR held on to pick up the win.

Speaking on EFL On Quest, Derby County defender Curtis Davies issued his thoughts on QPR’s win, and praised Mark Warburton’s team’s character to come from behind to pick up the three points. He also singled out Todd Kane’s role in the winner for the Hoops on the night.

“It was the West Brom players in West London, brilliant from QPR to go one nil down and give the game to Brentford like they did.

“The ball from Todd Kane is brilliant, the touch from Wallace too is brilliant and then Charlie Austin runs in from the right-wing, sniffs the goal and smashes it in.”

QPR are set to return to action on Saturday, when they host promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth, in what is likely to be an other potentially tricky test for the Hoops.

The Verdict:

QPR really impressed me in the win over their London rivals.

Brentford have been the form team in the Championship for a number of months now, but QPR found a way to put an end to their impressive unbeaten run in the second-tier.

Charlie Austin’s spell with QPR has caught my eye this season, and the club’s supporters will be hoping that the on-loan West Brom forward can build on this strong performance in front of goal for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

If he can do that, then I seriously wouldn’t be surprised if QPR looked at making his stay with the club a permanent one heading into the summer.