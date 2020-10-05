Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Brilliant’, ‘Buzzing’ – More incoming transfer news leaves these QPR fans in a positive mood

Queens Park Rangers have completed the signing of Chris Willock, with the winger signing on a permanent deal from Benfica.

The West London side have beaten tonight’s 11pm deadline to complete this deal, with Willock’s arrival confirmed by the club’s website.

The winger has signed a three-year deal with the R’s, with there an option to extend that by a further 12 months further down the line.

Willock has been a Benfica player since 2017 when he joined the Portuguese outfit from Arsenal. Ultimately, though, his spell at the club hasn’t worked out.

Last season, Willock was on loan in the Championship with Huddersfield Town. During his time with the Yorkshire side, he made 14 appearances and scored two goals. His efforts there were crucial to Town surviving relegation.

As expected, there’s been plenty of positivity surrounding this deal, with QPR fans flocking to Twitter to react to Willock’s arrival.

We dive into that reaction here…


