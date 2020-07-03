‘Brilliant business’ – These Coventry City fans are overjoyed by emerging transfer news

Coventry City have swooped to sign Gustavo Hamer as they begin to put plans in place for a return to the Championship in the 2020/21 campaign.

Whilst the 2019/20 League One play-offs will begin this evening and the Championship will resume, Coventry have a head start in terms of their recruitment, knowing they will be back playing in the second-tier next season.

And, today they have announced the arrival of Hamer from PEC Zwolle for an undisclosed fee.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Coventry City?

1 of 11 Is Richard Keys a Coventry City supporter? Yes No

The 23-year-old has been handed a three-year deal and becomes Mark Robins’ first signing as the Sky Blues prepare for a return to the Championship.

In 25 appearances in the Eredivisie last season, the midfielder struck four goals, with his influence one the side shining through.

Robins has described Hamer as a ‘creative’ ‘two-footed’ midfielder, whilst also citing his excitement at working with the 23-year-old.

That excitement stems to the supporters as well, with many delighted with this transfer news over on Twitter.

With that in mind, we dive into some of that reaction…

Hamer time😍 — Leo Stone (@Leo_Stone99) July 3, 2020

Looks to be a superb signing – brilliant business 🤞 — Rob Jones (@RobJonesPUSB) July 3, 2020

announce premier league — Euan (@euan_rowe) July 3, 2020

Class — Josh (@jxshfxrrell) July 3, 2020

Well that's worth a glass of something !! — Howard Procter (@HowardProcter) July 3, 2020

First time in years someone actually looks happy to be here in their signing picture! — Dave Robinson (@skybluedave74) July 3, 2020

The Brazilian John Fleck — charlie (@CharlieJones27) July 3, 2020