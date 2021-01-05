Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Brilliant business’ – These Charlton Athletic fans are jubilant at transfer news

10 mins ago

Charlton Athletic have announced the arrival of Danish striker Ronnie Schwartz as Lee Bowyer adds to his attacking options for the second half of the League One season.

The Addicks are in the promotion picture this year but have perhaps needed a real out and out goal-scorer that poaches things in and around the box.

Indeed, they had been hoping to get Schwartz in at the start of the season but ran out of time and have had to get by with the likes of Conor Washington and Chuks Aneke doing their level best.

Neither player, though, is what you’d call a fox in the box and that is what Addicks fans will be hoping Schwartz is, with him boasting a good record from club football in Scandinavia.

With that in mind, there seems to be a fair few Addicks fans pleased with the signing on social media so let’s take a look at what has been said:


