‘Brilliant business’ – These Charlton Athletic fans are jubilant at transfer news

Charlton Athletic have announced the arrival of Danish striker Ronnie Schwartz as Lee Bowyer adds to his attacking options for the second half of the League One season.

The Addicks are in the promotion picture this year but have perhaps needed a real out and out goal-scorer that poaches things in and around the box.

Indeed, they had been hoping to get Schwartz in at the start of the season but ran out of time and have had to get by with the likes of Conor Washington and Chuks Aneke doing their level best.

Neither player, though, is what you’d call a fox in the box and that is what Addicks fans will be hoping Schwartz is, with him boasting a good record from club football in Scandinavia.

With that in mind, there seems to be a fair few Addicks fans pleased with the signing on social media so let’s take a look at what has been said:

Bowyer has his striker come center half. Also can do a job at left back, cover right back and play center mid. Welcome Ron #cafc 👏 — Paul Williams (@cafcwillo) January 4, 2021

Oh my goodness this just made me so happy. Brilliant business 🙌🏼 Let’s get this next lockdown done and get us all back to The Valley ASAP 🙏🏼

You love to see it 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 — Clare Sadlier 🦋⚽️ (@ClareSadlier) January 4, 2021

Only charlton could sign someone from Denmark on lockdown day! “Welcome to England, we’ll be needing your house keys” 😂😂 — Mark Reeves (@ReevesJunior7) January 4, 2021

Can he play centre back? — Ben (@BenCAFC_) January 4, 2021

Grand stuff! … + the AZ vaccine rollout starting today, maybe 40,000 at Wembley in May ain’t such a pipe dream. — DaveRGM (@DavidMilnes10) January 4, 2021

Makes up for Boris i guess — shaun🤟🏾 (@shaunyalad88) January 4, 2021