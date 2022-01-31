Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Brilliant business’, ‘Great signing’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to confirmed player news

Stoke City have completed the deadline day loan signing of striker Josh Maja from Bordeaux, the Championship club have confirmed.

Maja originally came through the youth ranks at Sunderland, making his name with 17 goals in 49 first-team games for the Black Cats at the start of his career.

That saw the striker secure a move to Bordeaux, where he has found the net a further 12 times in 52 outings.

Meanwhile, a loan spell at Fulham as the Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League during the second half of last season, saw the 23-year-old score three goals in 15 games.

But with Maja struggling with injuries and dropping down the pecking order in France, the striker has now joined the Potters on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

Following that deal, Stoke have now completed five signings this month, with centre backs Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Jagielka, midfielder Lewis Baker and forward Jaden Philogene-Bidace also joining the club.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Maja’s arrival, plenty of Stoke fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s latest signing.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


