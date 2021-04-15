‘Brilliant’, ‘Better be’ – Plenty of Derby fans react to Colin Kazim-Richards’ ‘massive’ pre-match claim

Derby County striker Colin Kazim-Richards has claimed the Rams are “ready” for their “massive game” with Blackburn Rovers on Friday, which has caught the attention of many fans of the East Midlands club.

Wayne Rooney’s side travel to Ewood Park tomorrow evening to take on Blackburn knowing that three points could be massive for their survival hopes.

Derby are four points above the bottom three at the moment but 22nd-placed Rotherham United still have three games in hand over them.

The Rams have been beaten by promotion-chasing sides in their last two Championship games but a clash with Blackburn, who are just four points above them in the table, represents a fantastic opportunity to claim what could be a vital victory.

Speaking to club media ahead of the game, Kazim-Richards indicated that the squad were under no illusions about just how big Friday’s match was.

He said: “In reality, the game on Friday is a massive game. It’s a massive game.

“We’re ready. We’re ready.”

The 34-year-old joined as a free agent early in the season and has become a key man for the Rams, top-scoring for them this term with seven goals.

His comments appear to have caught the attention of the Pride Park faithful, with many supporters taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Read their reactions here:

Hear the same thing every week — Reece 🐏 (@Reece2_dcfc) April 14, 2021

Whatever happens come the end if the season, CKR will not have gone missing or shirked the challenge.

Given the abuse hes had, I’m proud he’s on our books and responded with grace & grit and gumption. One bright spot in a season of very very few. — Tim Walker (@TimWalk31278264) April 14, 2021

Ready? Again? You say the same thing every week. Time to start backing up the words with results. — Ram in Sweden (@RamInSweden) April 14, 2021

Captain on Friday 🐏 — DCFC_Banter_Page (@PageDcfc) April 14, 2021

Better Be… — Robert DeSilva (@RobertDeSilva8) April 14, 2021

Sick of this broken record — Peter Filipowicz (@TridentRAM) April 14, 2021