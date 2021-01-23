‘Brilliant’, ‘Amazing’ – These Portsmouth fans are delighted as transfer announced

Portsmouth suffered a heavy defeat at home to promotion rivals Hull City this afternoon, but there was good news for the club prior to the game as Charlie Daniels signed.

Kenny Jackett has been on the lookout for a senior left-back after Bristol City recalled Cam Pring, and Daniels, who was available on a free after a short stint with Shrewsbury, had been suggested as a possible replacement.

And, his arrival was confirmed less than an hour before today’s fixture.

The 34-year-old is best known for the crucial role he played in helping Bournemouth up the Football League and keeping them in the top-flight for years.

Such experience will be welcome at Fratton Park, and the new recruit could be involved against Lincoln City in what is a huge game on Tuesday.

As you would expect, this news went down very well among the Pompey support. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

