‘Brilliant’, ‘Amazing news’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as late transfer finally confirmed

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Djed Spence from Middlesbrough on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old had been linked with a move away from the Riverside Stadium all summer, with several top-flight sides credited with an interest in the youngster at different stages of the window.

However, it’s Forest who have landed the player, with Spence linking up with Chris Hughton’s side for the remainder of the campaign after the deal was finally approved by the EFL, after the agreement was finalised by the 11pm deadline last night.

Whilst he’s a talented individual, the capture of Spence is a surprising one, because he is a right-back and the club have strengthened that department with the additions of Mohamed Drager and Jordi Osei-Tutu this summer, but it should be noted that Spence can play further up the field if required.

Nevertheless, because of his talent, most fans are pleased with the news and here we look at some of the reaction to the deal from Twitter…

https://twitter.com/jonopack/status/1433098666303176713`


