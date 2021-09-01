‘Brilliant’, ‘Amazing news’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as late transfer finally confirmed

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Djed Spence from Middlesbrough on a season-long loan.

✍️ Djed Spence signs on a season loan from Middlesbrough 🌳🔴 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC ❤️ (@NFFC) September 1, 2021

The 21-year-old had been linked with a move away from the Riverside Stadium all summer, with several top-flight sides credited with an interest in the youngster at different stages of the window.

However, it’s Forest who have landed the player, with Spence linking up with Chris Hughton’s side for the remainder of the campaign after the deal was finally approved by the EFL, after the agreement was finalised by the 11pm deadline last night.

Whilst he’s a talented individual, the capture of Spence is a surprising one, because he is a right-back and the club have strengthened that department with the additions of Mohamed Drager and Jordi Osei-Tutu this summer, but it should be noted that Spence can play further up the field if required.

Nevertheless, because of his talent, most fans are pleased with the news and here we look at some of the reaction to the deal from Twitter…

Amazing news 🙌 Great signing in my opinion 👍#NFFC https://t.co/6JKIltx9IF — Sam Crawford (@s_redmist) September 1, 2021

big fan of this https://t.co/Smr1HsTR3W — Jordon Percival (@JordonnPercival) September 1, 2021

Good signing — Ethan clarke (@ethanclarke05) September 1, 2021

Okay that isn’t bad to be fair — PMD (@p_m_d89) September 1, 2021

Must be fun being as negative as some of those commenting on here. Waiting for an excuse to have a moan. I like the signing, has been linked with prem clubs, boro timeline showed the fans were surprised he’s not gone somewhere better #nffc — David Line (@davidjline) September 1, 2021

https://twitter.com/jonopack/status/1433098666303176713`