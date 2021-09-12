‘Brilliant again’, ‘First of many’ – Many Coventry City fans react as striker opens up his Sky Blues account against Middlesbrough

Coventry City continued their impressive start to the new Championship campaign with a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

The Sky Blues recorded their fourth second-tier win of the season to jump into the play-off position, against Neil Warnock’s side who are now without a win in four.

Viktor Gyokeres fired the Midlands club into the lead in the 71st minute, before Martyn Waghorn sealed all three points in the first minute of stoppage time.

Waghorn’s strike to double the lead, and ultimately secure the three points, was his first goal since joining from Derby County in the summer.

The 31-year-old has started four out of the club’s six opening Championship matches, forming an excellent working partnership with Gyokeres, who took his tally to three second-tier goals this season.

Progressing through the academy at Sunderland since the age of eight, Waghorn made his debut for The Black Cats in December 2007 against Manchester United.

26 questions about Coventry City’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 Did Mark Robins manage more or less than 50 Coventry games in his first spell in charge? More Less

Making 14 Sunderland appearances, and embarking on loan spells with Charlton Athletic and Leicester City, the forward joined the latter on a permanent deal.

Proceeding to enjoy spells with Hull City, Millwall, Wigan Athletic, Rangers, and Ipswich Town, Waghorn joined Derby County in 2018.

Here, we take a look at how some Coventry City fans reacted to Martyn Waghorn’s performance against Middlesbrough…

Top game by you also Waggy, relief was obvious, keep going mate — Stephen Crowe (@steviecovstar) September 12, 2021

First of many, and what your performances have deserved. — Ian S (@MonkFromHavana) September 12, 2021

Great goal Martyn. You guys are making it such a pleasure to be a Sky Blues fan at the moment. ⚽️💙⚽️ — Lynn Hills (@LynnHills126) September 11, 2021

You thoroughly deserved the standing ovation as you walked round the side of the pitch. — James Spittle (@spittler306) September 12, 2021

Fantastic performance and you got the goal that you have deserved — Richard overson (@richard_overson) September 11, 2021

Well done Waggy! You’ve been banging on that door and great to see you score today. Hopefully the 1st of many in a Sky Blues shirt 🙌🔥 #PUSB — Jamie Smith (@whatjamietweets) September 11, 2021

Deserved your goal. Brilliant again. Onwards — Conor (@ConorScott_) September 11, 2021

Hard work pays off as always. Great goal 💙⚽️ #PUSB — CCFC Family Zone (@familyzoneccfc) September 11, 2021