‘Brilliant addition’ – Crystal Palace set sights on influential Bournemouth midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are eyeing up a move for Bournemouth and Wales winger David Brooks, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (15th August, page 63).

Brooks, who opened the scoring for Bournemouth during their 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest yesterday, also saw red in the 60th minute for two yellow cards.

Brooks’ opener was his third goal of the new season, following the brace he scored in the 5-0 victory over MK Dons in the Carabao Cup.

The 24-year-old joined The Cherries from Sheffield United in 2018 and has proceeded to make 84 appearances since his Premier League debut on the south coast.

He has since scored 17 times and assisted a further 12 for The Cherries, becoming a real creative threat from the right wing.

Here, we take a look at how some of the writers at FLW view this potential move…

Adam Jones

This may seem like a strange signing considering they probably need to bolster their centre forward position first, but they may want a conventional winger to hug the touchline, something new signing Michael Olise doesn’t really do.

Although the French teenager has played out wide for Reading many times before, he prefers to cut inside and Eberechi Eze is similar in that sense, so David Brooks could be a shrewd signing for the Eagles to ensure they don’t become one-dimensional going forward.

With less than one year left on his contract as well, they could potentially agree a cut-price fee knowing the Cherries already have someone like Arnaut Danjuma at their disposal. Getting value for money will be especially important for Patrick Vieira’s side after already spending a considerable amount of money on the likes of Olise, Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen.

There are questions over how effective he really is though, after only making 11 goalscoring contributions in the last campaign.

Palace do need to be wary because of this but if they can agree a cheap enough deal and get him firing in the Premier League again, it will have been a gamble worth taking.

Jordan Rushworth

Crystal Palace have made a few promising and exciting transfers this summer as they aim to rebuild their squad under Partick Vieira.

You can see that there is very much a focus on bringing in players that have potential to be developed into the squad rather than ones that might be more experienced and proven at the Premier League level.

In that sense, a move for Bournemouth’s David Brooks this summer would make perfect sense for the Eagles and the Wales international would be an exciting potential addition to a squad that already has talents like Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise within it.

You could see Brooks being a major outlet for them down the flanks and he has the ability to combine well with the other talented members of Palace’s attack.

However, Brooks is unlikely to be allowed to leave Bournemouth on the cheap this summer and Scott Parker will likely view him as a vital player to have in his squad as he aims to get the Cherries challenging for promotion. While there would also have to be a concern over his injury record.

Having said that, Brooks is very much the sort of attacking talent that Palace could add value to and if they got the best out of him then it would be a brilliant addition to their squad.

Jacob Potter

This could be another exciting addition from the EFL that Crystal Palace are targeting.

They’ve already added Ebere Eze and Michael Olise to their side in the past, and Brooks could be the next player to earn a spot in Patrick Vieira’s side this summer.

Brooks has shown that he’s more than good enough to be playing his football at a higher level than the Championship, and he certainly hasn’t looked out of place whilst playing in the Premier League in the past.

With seven goals and five assists in the 2018/19 season, he deserves another shot in the Premier League in the near future.

Crystal Palace could certainly benefit from adding another winger to their side, as competition for the likes of Wilfried Zaha is exactly what’s needed at Selhurst Park moving forwards.

Brooks’ potential arrival could see the best out of the Welshman and the rest of the Crystal Palace squad in future seasons in the top-flight.

AFC Bournemouth fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Cherries transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Who was Emiliano Marcondes signed from? Millwall QPR Fulham Brentford