‘Brilliant,’ ‘A monster’ – Key man in Birmingham win v Middlesbrough earns praise from these fans

Birmingham City finally got back to winning ways in the Championship against Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues started the game well on Teesside and were good value for their 1-0 victory against a Boro side that has been so strong at home this season under manager Neil Warnock.

Scott Hogan was the man to open the scoring but it was thanks to great work from Ivan Sanchez and then Maxime Colin.

Sanchez played a clever backheel into the path of the onrushing Colin and the full-back squared for Hogan who had the goal at his mercy.

Indeed, it was a performance that saw Colin charging up and down the flank regularly and the offensive side of his game particularly pleased Blues fans watching on this Saturday lunchtime.

Let’s take a look at what was said about his perfomance on Twitter, then, as the Blues earned an all-important win against Middlesbrough:

What a half. Nice goal by Hogan. Bela and Colin having good games. Let's keep this up pleaseee #bcfc — Talha Mirza (@TalhaMi55331907) January 16, 2021

When I grow up I want to be Maxime Colin #bcfc — almajir (@almajir) January 16, 2021

The build up for that goal was beautiful. The Sanchez and Colin linkup shining through again #bcfc — J.M (@JMbcfc_) January 16, 2021

Nice to see Max Colin has took the handbrake off for first time this season! Lovely half, lovely move – cmaaaan the boys #bcfc — Liam Cronin (@LCronin3) January 16, 2021

The signing of Ivan Sanchez has really helped awaken the beast inside Maxime Colin – stamped out the sloppiness that was creeping in towards the end of last season and looks 10x better going forward #bcfc — Tom (@TPowen) January 16, 2021

I don’t know what Colin had for breakfast this morning but he’s a been a monster in the first 45. Let’s keep it up boys. #BCFC — Andy Willetts (@andywilletts) January 16, 2021

Colin is playing like Cafu today 😍 #BCFC — Bobby Jones (@bobbyjones007) January 16, 2021