‘Brilliant,’ ‘A monster’ – Key man in Birmingham win v Middlesbrough earns praise from these fans

Published

8 mins ago

on

Birmingham City finally got back to winning ways in the Championship against Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues started the game well on Teesside and were good value for their 1-0 victory against a Boro side that has been so strong at home this season under manager Neil Warnock.

Scott Hogan was the man to open the scoring but it was thanks to great work from Ivan Sanchez and then Maxime Colin.

Sanchez played a clever backheel into the path of the onrushing Colin and the full-back squared for Hogan who had the goal at his mercy.

Indeed, it was a performance that saw Colin charging up and down the flank regularly and the offensive side of his game particularly pleased Blues fans watching on this Saturday lunchtime.

Let’s take a look at what was said about his perfomance on Twitter, then, as the Blues earned an all-important win against Middlesbrough:


