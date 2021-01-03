‘Bright’s replacement sorted’, ‘ASAP’ – Many QPR fans urge club to take January action

QPR loanee Olamide Shodipo grabbed a brace yesterday to take his goal tally this season for League One side Oxford United to six and many fans have been urging the west London club to recall him.

Karl Robinson’s men continued their recent upturn in form with a 5-1 hammering of bottom-of-the-table Burton Albion yesterday, with Shodipo proving a key man.

After Matty Taylor put Oxford ahead, the R’s loanee scored twice in 13 minutes to put his side three up just after the half-hour mark.

Shodipo curled his first into the top corner from the edge of the box before stabbing in a cross to double his tally.

The 23-year-old joined the League One outfit on loan at the start of the season and has played a key role in their run of four wins on the bounce – scoring four times in that run.

Robinson’s side are starting to climb up the table after a slow start to the season, while the R’s have done the opposite in the last few months and are now just two points above the bottom three.

With Bright Osayi-Samuel’s future uncertain, you feel Shodipo could be a useful player for the Hoops in the second half of the campaign.

Their supporters seem to think so, with many fans taking to Twitter to urge the club to bring him back from loan.

Read their reaction here:

