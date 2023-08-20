Highlights Tyler Adams has left Leeds United after just one season, signing for AFC Bournemouth for £23 million, surpassing his release clause.

Leeds will need to find a replacement for Adams in the long term to avoid relying too heavily on young midfielder Archie Gray.

Brighton's Steven Alzate could be a good option for Leeds due to his ball-carrying ability and experience in the Premier League, as well as his contract situation.

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has signed for AFC Bournemouth for a reported intial fee of £23 million, with add-ons also part of the deal.

He leaves Leeds United after just one season in West Yorkshire, having played 26 games in all competitions last season. The 24-year-old has signed for more than the release clause he had in his contract, with Leeds insistent that the Cherries missed the deadline for his £20 million option last week.

It is believed Adams cost the club around £20 million from RB Leipzig last year and the USMNT captain signed a five-year deal at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.

He impressed at the base of Leeds' midfield last season, before an injury ended his campaign in February. His reputation in the top-flight was always likely to make it hard for the Whites to keep him, but Phil Hay had previously stated that Adams is "one of the players Leeds desperately want to retain."

Leeds have been active in the market for midfielders already, but will need at least one central-midfielder before the end of the window, with new-boy Ethan Ampadu joined by Archie Gray, Darko Gyabi, Lewis Bate, and Jamie Shackleton in central-midfield at present.

The emergence of the 17-year-old Gray has meant that Leeds have been less pressured to fill the void left by Adams’ injury absence, but in the long-term they will need another option to rotate with him and not rely too heavily on a youngster embarking on his first season as a professional.

Could Steven Alzate sign for Leeds from Brighton and Hove Albion?

With that in mind, an experienced player may be the best bet, but a left-field shout should also be considered, in the form of Steven Alzate of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Alzate is out of favour and in the last year of his contract at the AMEX stadium, making him a decent option for a number of second tier sides.

He was an unused substitute in the first Premier League game of the season against Luton Town and left out altogether from the most recent 4-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

His ball-carrying ability could complement well with Ampadu, who will sit deeper to collect the ball from the centre-backs and allow Alzate the freedom to get forward and roam into the attacking third.

The 24-year-old just enjoyed a highly successful loan with Standard Liege during the 2023/24 season and is seemingly not fancied by Roberto De Zerbi.

The Colombian international has seven caps for his country already, and has been with Brighton since 2017, after arriving from Leyton Orient.

Although the 24-year-old has declared for Colombia, the midfielder is English by birth, and has some Premier League experience under his belt, with 43 appearances in the top-flight.

He is fairly combative and will happily get involved in a midfield battle, but first and foremost is an elegant left-footed midfielder, which would add balance alongside Ampadu. He may be out of favour on the South coast but in his 29 appearances in Belgium last season, he scored three times and collected five assists whilst impressing in a box-to-box role.

He is a decent progressive passer as well as central dribbler, and perhaps lacks a proper eye for goal from midfield, but more than makes up for that with other aspects of his skill-set and profile.

Alzate has good tenacity and an engine, but more than anything would add some good athleticism and mobility, to give Leeds a strong core at the base of midfield; with both he and Ampadu the right side of 25, comfortable on the ball, and quality operators out of possession too.

They would likely dovetail nicely, and his contractual situation makes him a no-brainer option for Leeds amongst other Championship sides this summer.