Brighton and Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber appears to have ruled out a loan exit for Evan Ferguson – in a blow to Burnley and Leeds United's hopes of signing him in the January transfer window.

These comments, which were made on talkSPORT, came after the Republic of Ireland international was linked with a move away from the Seagulls.

The talented forward hasn't been able to win that much game time during the 2024/25 campaign thus far, with most of his appearances so far this season coming from the bench.

Evan Ferguson's 2024/25 campaign at Brighton and Hove Albion (All competitions) Appearances 10 Starts 3 Goals 1 Assists 0 (Correct as of November 30th, 2024)

He hasn't been able to make a real difference in the final third either - and with that - it was no surprise when he was linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium.

There has been no shortage of reported interest in the 20-year-old, with Premier League teams and a couple of Championship sides reportedly keen.

Burnley are one team that have been linked with a move for the Irishman, with the Clarets needing to get themselves on the scoresheet more if they are to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

Ferguson has shown in the past that he can score goals at the top level - and that could make him an exceptional asset to have in the second tier of English football.

Leeds United have also been touted with an interest in the player, with Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt's futures uncertain at this point.

If one or both depart, another forward option could be required, and Ferguson could have been a shrewd addition at Elland Road.

Paul Barber on the chances of Evan Ferguson securing Brighton exit

It had been reported by the Telegraph that the Seagulls had made him available for a January loan move away. But Brighton CEO Barber has revealed that this isn't the case.

He told talkSPORT: "Evan's a really important part of the squad.

"Sometimes mischievous rumours emerge from various strange places and one or two journalists will buy into those ideas, put out there by one or two other clubs perhaps in some cases.

"But Evan's very happy, we're very happy with Evan, we expect him to be an important of the squad throughout the season.

"Unfortunately, sometimes in this business we know that the rumour mill and the noise on the outside is stuff you have to ignore."

Burnley and Leeds United may be gutted about Brighton's Evan Ferguson stance

With Bamford and Gelhardt's futures uncertain, Leeds could have benefitted from having Ferguson at their disposal.

It could be argued that he could have reduced Mateo Joseph's playing time, but Joel Piroe can operate as a number 10 and the Irishman's goals could have made a difference for Daniel Farke's side.

But it's the Clarets who probably needed him more, with Parker's side failing to score enough goals this season.

If they can't improve their goalscoring record, they face the possibility of spending another campaign in their current division.

With this in mind, they need to be looking at alternative targets now, though Ferguson would have been an ideal loan signing with the quality he has.