Brighton’s Ben White transfer stance shared following Leeds United’s promotion

Brighton boss Graham Potter has reiterated his desire to keep Ben White at the club next season after his brilliant season for Leeds United.

The Whites were promoted to the Premier League last night after a remarkable campaign, with White crucial to the success that Marcelo Bielsa’s men enjoyed.

He played in every game, impressing defensively and his composure on the ball was vital to the way the team played.

Therefore, everyone connected to the club would love to bring White back, however Potter made it clear that he intends on keeping the defender with the Seagulls next season when speaking to the club’s media.

“We see Ben White as part of our plan. Everyone won, he got great experience and Leeds got their goal of promotion.

“We rate Ben highly, I’ve followed his career closely, we like him a lot. We’ll see him in pre-season and he will be part of our group.”

Even if Leeds did want to sign the 22-year-old, they wouldn’t have a free run, as he has been linked with Chelsea, along with several other top clubs in the past.

The verdict

In truth, this news won’t surprise Leeds fans as they have seen how good White it’s obvious that Brighton would want to keep him around.

Clearly, they don’t want to sell and realistically it’s going to be very tough for Leeds to do a deal.

But, money talks and the player has had a great experience at Elland Road so it’s not something that we should rule out completely.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.