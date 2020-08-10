Brighton’s Ben White stance clarified as Leeds United step up transfer pursuit

There’s a relaxed attitude surrounding the future of Ben White on the South Coast despite Leeds United’s pursuit of the Brighton and Hove Albion defender.

Leeds have made their move for White, who was part of the their title-winning side whilst on loan at Elland Road in 2019/20.

As per Sky Sports, two bids for White have been rejected, with Leeds slamming £22m down on the table for the 22-year-old. Additionally, White and Brighton are yet to agree new terms for the defender at the AMEX.

There’s also been a ‘Free Ben White’ campaign from the Leeds fans, who believe White wants to return to Elland Road as they embark on a return to the Premier League in 2020/21.

A report from The Argus has confirmed that Brighton remain relaxed over White’s contract situation and plan to offer him new terms on the back of such an impressive loan with Leeds.

White featured in every minute of the Championship season for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, registering one goal and one assist.

He showed off his impressive skillset at centre-back, but also his versatility by pushing up into the midfield to cover for Kalvin Phillips on occasion.

The Verdict

The saga surrounding Ben White is intensifying.

Leeds are testing Brighton and, whilst a new contract hasn’t been signed, there’s every chance they could get a deal done.

Brighton will know the importance of signing White up long-term if they are to fight off this inevitable Leeds pursuit.

