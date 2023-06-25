With Leeds United suffering relegation from the Premier League, this was always bound to be a difficult summer for the club.

It was inevitable that sides in top divisions around Europe would begin to circle for their star talent, and so far, that has proven to be the case.

It feels like every single day at the moment, a different Leeds United player is linked to a different club somewhere.

Well, today is no different.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Indeed, that is because reports have emerged regarding the future of Wilfriend Gnonto.

According to The Mirror, if Premier League side Crystal Palace lose their star player Wilfried Zaha this summer, they will turn to the young Italian as his replacement.

Zaha's current deal at Selhurst Park is due to expire this summer and it looks as though there is a real possibility that he could leave.

If the Eagles are to go for Gnonto, though, it seems they will face stiff competition for his signature.

The repot above also claims that Brighton and West Ham are interested in the 19-year-old.

Those updates come after Gnonto was linked with another Premier League side - Everton - last weekend.

How long does Wilfriend Gnonto have left on his Leeds contract?

Any potential deal for Gnonto this summer, however, could be made difficult due to the fact he is contracted to the club unit 2027.

This means that Leeds are not in a position where they are being strong armed into a sale this summer.

Of course, financial considerations could put them under that pressure to sell, but it remains to be seen whether or not that is the case.

How much will Wilfried Gnonto cost?

With such a lengthy amount of time left on his current contract, Leeds are seemingly in a strong position to demand a healthy fee for Wilfried Gnonto this summer.

The report mentioned above did not quote a specific Leeds asking price. However, it does state that after a season at Elland Road, which included appearing on several occasions for Italy, that his value has rocketed to £30 million.

This is a much larger figure than was recently quoted in the Italian press, via LeedsLive, when AC Milan and Fiorentina were credited with an interest.

At that time, LeedsLive reported that clubs will have to pay £16 million if they want to sign the 19-year-old this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Whites paid £3.8 million for the player from FC Zurich last summer.