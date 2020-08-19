Mammoth fee quoted that would smash transfer record as Leeds hunt signing

Duncan Castles has revealed that it could take a bid of £55m for a club to sign Ben White this summer, as quoted by The Transfer Window podcast.

The defender shone on loan for Leeds United last season in the Sky Bet Championship as he proved a mainstay in the side that earned promotion to the Premier League at a canter in the end.

Certainly, keeping him at the club for next season would be something that they identified as a point of action for this summer transfer window but the longer it goes on the harder it seems to see it happening.

And, as per Castles, Leeds would have to potentially fork out huge money to get him.

He revealed:

“Other top English clubs [are] looking at him, Leeds United, I believe, have made three bids already having had him on loan for a season; they’ve made three bids so far, had them all rejected by Brighton.

“I understand the figure that Brighton would be looking at to sell him is £55m or more, which, as you say, is a remarkable fee for a player who has zero Premier League experience.”

Such a fee would be more than double Leeds’ current record signing fee that they shelled out for Rio Ferdinand and you simply cannot see them signing him for that money.

The Verdict

Brighton hold all the cards here and if they are looking for this kind of money Leeds are surely out of luck.

The Whites have got some cash to spend after promotion but they are not going to be spending that kind of money on one player.

Can they knock Brighton down? So far the Seagulls have proven pretty hard to budge.