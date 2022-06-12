Brighton transfer plans around player set to leave League One club revealed

Brighton are keeping tabs on the progress of Accrington Stanley defender Ross Sykes, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Sykes joined Accrington back in 2015, and the now 23-year-old has since gone on to 131 appearances in all competitions for the League One club, and has impressed in the process.

However, the centre back now looks set to move on from the Lancashire club in the summer, with a move that could prove to be to Brighton’s advantage in the future.

According to this latest update, Sykes is set to join Belgian side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise this summer, despite previously reported interest from EFL sides such as Middlesbrough, Millwall, Rotherham and Barnsley.

With a move to Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, Sykes will be joining a club with the same owner as Brighton, Tony Bloom, and it is thought that Bloom will be monitoring the defener’s progress, with a view to a potential move to the Amex in the future.

A fee of £250,000 has apparently been agreed for the 23-year-old’s move to Belgium, with a sell-on clause included in that deal.

The Verdict

This looks as though it might be a smart approach for Brighton to take with a potential deal here.

Given the connection there is between Brighton and Saint-Gilloise, the Seagulls should be in pole position for any potential future transfer here.

As a result, this could give Brighton the opportunity to bring in a potentially useful option for defence, at a point when they will have seen enough from him to know if he is worth taking a chance on.

With that in mind, this means there could be a chance for Sykes to earn a move to the Premier League during his time in Belgium, so he will surely be determined to impress more than ever once this deal is done.