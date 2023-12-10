Highlights Brighton and Hove Albion are willing to pay $10m for Valentin Barco, potentially beating Manchester City to sign the left-back from Boca Juniors.

Leicester City's need for a full-back is evident, with limited options currently available to the manager in that position.

Not signing Barco could be beneficial for Leicester, as it would allow them to focus on a more long-term addition and avoid potential disharmony in the squad.

Brighton and Hove Albion are prepared to pay the $10m it will take to sign Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco, according to Augusto Cesar.

This is believed to be his release clause, with the Argentine side powerless to stop his potential departure because of this.

The full-back has attracted interest from more than one English team in recent times, with Premier League giants Manchester City also believed to be keen on the 19-year-old.

It was reported by The Sun that Pep Guardiola's side were close to securing a deal for the teenager, with the Citizens then planning to loan him out to Championship side Leicester City, who currently sit at the top of the second-tier table.

But it looks as though they will face stiff competition from Brighton - and this interest from the Seagulls doesn't come as a surprise considering they have enjoyed success in the South American market in recent years - with Moises Caicedo thriving at the Amex Stadium before being sold on for a huge amount to Chelsea during the previous window.

If Barco does end up on the south coast, Leicester's chances of signing Barco surely will be reduced.

Leicester City need to sign a full-back

With Luke Thomas currently on loan at Sheffield United, Enzo Maresca only has a limited number of full-back options at his disposal.

Thankfully for him, James Justin can play on either side which is a boost, but Ricardo Pereira and Callum Doyle are the only other obvious options Maresca has in that position.

Although some first-teamers could operate out of position and fill the full-back spots, the Foxes' manager's system is complex enough without players playing in unnatural positions.

And it seems clear that a new face is needed in this area in January to give them an adequate amount of depth in their quest to get back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Justin is able to play on both sides, so it doesn't matter if the Foxes sign a left-back or right-back. That will allow them to expand the number of players they can target before they create a shortlist.

Not signing Valentin Barco could be good for Leicester City

Leicester have room for one more loan player in their matchday squad after signing four in the summer, so Barco could be seen as the ideal man to come in.

However, the Foxes need to build for the long term and Barco wouldn't be a long-term addition considering City will want to see him shine after his spell at the King Power Stadium.

As well as this, Barco's arrival may limit Doyle's game time and that wouldn't be ideal for Leicester considering the latter could potentially be a good permanent addition for them.

Doyle may only be on loan at the moment, but both the player and Leicester could potentially be interested in a permanent move at the end of the season if all goes well.

He could play at centre-back, but that would mean one of their starters in central defence would have to drop out. Barco's arrival risks the creation of disharmony, with the Boca Juniors full-back likely to want to start every week if he joins Leicester on loan.

Bringing in a permanent addition who's more likely to be happy with a place on the bench would be ideal. Rocking the boat by recruiting a starting full-back mid-season may not benefit them in their promotion quest.

And with this in mind, Brighton potentially winning the race for Barco may end up being a positive for Maresca and his team.

Barco could be an asset for the Foxes, but it wouldn't be the end of the world if they were unable to bring him in.