Despite harboring the promotion ambitions that are synonymous with newly-relegated Championship outfits, Watford's bid to return to the Premier League malfunctioned in disappointing fashion in the 2022/23 campaign.

The Hornets seldom looked capable of truly challenging right at the top end of the table and, in archetypal Watford mania, ended up stripping through three separate managers in Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder, with the former eventually guiding arch-rivals Luton to the top-flight against all odds in what came as a significant changing of the guard within Hertfordshire.

Despite the seemingly-interminable series of frustration and abject disappointment, mercurial Brazilian forward Joao Pedro rather unsurprisingly emerged as a rare beacon of light at Vicarage Road throughout the entirety of the season while also acting as the side's captain in spite of his tender age.

And it was even less of a shock when, last month, he sealed a reported £30M switch to Premier League Brighton, who have, of course, gained a remarkable track record for their accommodation and nurturing of young attacking talent and have provided a real testament to Pedro's ability.

While the figure represents vast potential for a subsequent, and wholly necessary squad rebuild, it forces an adaptation that Watford had long feared taking, having cultivated the 21-year-old for a number of years after his arrival from Fluminese in 2019.

The Hornets' leading figures will be falling over their feet to source a replacement. The Watford faithful will be despondent at no longer being able to witness his dazzling reel of displays on a routine basis. But the club's next technically-equipped South American up-and-comer may just be rubbing his hands together with vigor and speed at the impact he could now play moving forward.

How much of a loss for Watford is Joao Pedro's transfer to Brighton?

Considerable description, or, indeed, the validating component of data is perhaps not quite enough to fully elucidate the magnitude of the masterful magic that Pedro weaved during his days at Watford.

Premiers of Pedro's glitz and glamour were showcased in those first two full campaigns in England, though last season was the true unveiling of a player with all the requisite forms of ammunition to maintain the spotlight and lead the stage anywhere he wants further on into his career, with a display of technical expertise lightyears ahead of the Championship.

A real cocktail in the final third if ever there was one, Pedro combined the footballing flavors of talismanic excellence, chief chance creation and an unwavering, unstoppable knack of dumbfounding opposing defenders with his flair and trickery to wreak havoc in the second-tier - but, it must be said, a return of 11 goals and four assists fails to illustrate more than a few pages of the story.

Bearing all the panache, independent ingenuity and the conventional box of tricks of players inherited by Brazilians in the game, Pedro tallied above 99% of positional compatriots in the Championship per 90 minutes for successful take-ons (3.75), 97% for attempted take-ons (7.46), though ensured that his dribbling was productive and meaningful by ranking higher than 89% for both progressive carries (3.97) and carries into the final third (2.55).

It can often prove difficult for footballers to marry such unflappable individualism with inventiveness across the team, though Pedro was able to do just that by, once again, ranking in the highest 99% for through balls dispatched (0.71), while sitting in the top 10% for progressive passes (4.88) and passes into the penalty area (1.74).

These outstanding attributes accompanied by a sincere goal threat that also ranked him above 85% of attacking midfielders and wingers per 90 (0.36) represents a tall order for Watford when it comes to filling the Pedro-shaped hole within their side, and while identifying a true like-for-like replacement with an equaled output is firmly within the district of impossibility, their safest and most sustainable bet may well be right under their eyes in the form of Yaser Asprilla.

How could Yaser Asprilla replace Joao Pedro at Watford?

In spite of the significant distinction in consistency and overall production, obvious parallels persist between Pedro and his potential heir to the throne.

First and foremost, Asprilla is also a Latin American recruit - though this time from Colombian outfit Envigado - where he was initially loaned back to for the second half of the 2021/2022 campaign in the first step of yet another future-proofing, profit-pioneered exercise by Watford.

And although Asprilla is raw, as you would expect of someone so young and without an extensive English footballing curriculum quite yet, the initial shades suggest that he is on the verge of a breakout season - something that will only be facilitated further in the wake of Pedro's departure.

Akin to the Brazilian, Asprilla's game orientates around dribbling and he, by the same specification as the former, ranked above 80% for successful take-ons with 1.73, although there is something to be said about just 1.85 of his 29.32 carries actually being progressive.

The raw fundamentals of his dribbling, however, are exciting, and his ability to shift and turn his body with the ball at his feet is captivating.

It all points to an intelligent footballer that, with necessary tweaks and an emphasis upon driving further forward in possession with more regularity, could truly blossom in years to come.

Meanwhile, the variety of ways in which Asprilla distributes the ball is much more positive and, for that matter, refined; his total of 0.48 through balls placed him above 97% - which gives Pedro's 0.71 even more credence - while a tally above 79% for xAG (expected assisted goals) (0.17), 70% for passes into the final third (2.39) and 68% for key passes (1.49) also cements that his passing is productive, and that he is capable of being a key cog when it comes to linking play in key attacking zones.

Statistically speaking, his direct goal contribution return is the baseline, and while there is much more to judge the Colombia youth International from, he will need to build upon just the one goal and two assists in the league last term, albeit having been chiefly deployed from the bench.

But the signs are there.

Pedro himself was far from the complete package when he first arrived at the club too, but the purpose of signing him and indeed Asprilla is to carefully nurture, accommodate and develop that raw, innate ability over a sustained period of time before letting it off the leash.

Now, in a club embroiled in continual transition, Watford should look to gain a rare sense of continuity by affording Asprilla to slowly but surely fill Pedro's boots, and build upon the natural traits at his disposal to emerge as a key turn in Valerien Ismael's side over time.