Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion have reportedly submitted a bid for Derby County's Eiran Cashin.

That's according to a huge recent update from journalist Pete O'Rourke, who reported the news via his X account on Monday evening.

Cashin has been an ever-present under Paul Warne for the third campaign running, making 20 appearances and counting in the Championship this season.

Still aged just 23, the former Republic of Ireland youth international has been a crucial part of the Rams' side for a number of seasons now, and with their current defensive injury crisis, they will surely have no intention of sanctioning a sale this month unless a considerable fee arrives.

Eiran Cashin's Derby County stats via FotMob, as of January 20 Season Appearances 2021/22 18 2022/23 52 2023/24 52 2024/25 21

Cashin scored his first goal of the season in the 4-0 win over Portsmouth and recently returned to the side for Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Watford following an injury lay-off.

Brighton's bid for Derby County star Eiran Cashin

O'Rourke has revealed a bid from Brighton, although the value of that offering has remained undisclosed for the time being.

Derby, however, can expect to profit greatly from Cashin, who is a graduate of the club's academy and remains under contract until the summer of 2027 after penning fresh terms last year.

But that's not to say the East Midlands side will be entertaining a sale. Cashin is currently the only fit, out-and-out central defender at the disposal of under-fire boss Warne, who was handed a crucial blow in the aftermath of the Watford defeat as he confirmed Curtis Nelson will be missing the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury.

It's not yet clear if Nat Phillips, who has impressed on loan from Liverpool this season, will be fit in time to face Sunderland on Tuesday evening after missing the visit of the Hornets with a slight groin issue.

Derby were always going to set a significant valuation for Cashin, but they will surely be demanding an even higher fee for his services now, as they need him more than ever.

Brighton's transfer interest in Derby County's Eiran Cashin is not new after 2023 saga

It's not the first time the Seagulls have expressed a strong interest in the defender's signature.

In August 2023, it was reported by DerbyshireLive that Brighton had seen several offers rebuffed for Cashin, who was valued north of £3 million at the time as Derby demanded to have him back on loan for the rest of the season in the event of a sale.

However, Brighton were persistent and looked set to land Cashin on deadline day.

As per reports, a fee had been agreed between the two sides and Cashin was open to the move, although it was left too late on in the day and ultimately collapsed after Brighton ran out of time to get the deal over the line.

Cashin, of course, went on to play a leading role in Derby's promotion back to the Championship that season and has since established himself in the second-tier, meaning it's little surprise the Seagulls are still interested, despite changing managers in that time from Roberto De Zerbi to Fabian Hurzeler.

But it's only going to enable Derby to demand a higher asking price for the 23-year-old, and it'll be interesting to see if yet another saga unfolds between now and February 3.