Brighton are not in the running for Bristol City wonderkid Alex Scott at the Championship club's current valuation, according to talkSPORT's Alex Crook.

Football League World has previously highlighted that the Robins are standing by the £25 million price tag that they have put on the midfielder this summer.

A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for Scott since the January transfer window but none have yet met the South West club's eight-figure valuation.

There have been suggestions that could be set to change in the coming weeks, however.

According to The Evening Standard, West Ham United are considering a bid for the 19-year-old as they prepare for life without Declan Rice, who is closing in on a £105 million move to Arsenal.

The Hammers are said to be weighing up a move after having have held initial talks with the England U20 international's representatives.

Wolves were previously thought to be unwilling meet City's valuation but a recent report from The Athletic has indicated that he remains on their radar.

It is understood that the Molineux outfit could move away from their current policy of signing players for less than £20 million to make a move for the Championship rising star.

Brighton's stance on Alex Scott

It seems one club that aren't considering paying the £25 million needed to prize him away from Ashton Gate are Brighton.

Crook has reported that at City's current valuation, the Seagulls are not in the running for the teenager.

Chelsea are reportedly in pursuit of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister has joined Liverpool but the South Coast club have already added James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud to their ranks this summer.

When is Alex Scott out of contract at Bristol City?

Scott signed a four-year deal with City back in 2021, which means his current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Robins owner Steve Lansdown suggested in January that new terms had been offered to the midfielder in a bid to stave off Premier League interest but it is no surprise that so far, he's not been willing to commit more of his future to the Bs3 outfit.

What is Alex Scott worth?

Scott's contract situation means that City are able to stand firm over their £25 million valuation of the 19-year-old.

Nigel Pearson suggested in March that it would take a fee above that threshold to prize him away from Ashton Gate this summer and Football League World sources revealed last month that they were sticking to that figure, which none of the interested clubs had yet been willing to match.

It remains to be seen whether that will change before the end of the summer transfer window but it seems clear where the South West club have set the bar for offers.

Bristol City 2023/24 pre-season

For the time being, Scott remains part of Pearson's squad and is taking part in the pre-season camp out in Austria.

The Robins ramp up their preparations for the new campaign once they return to the UK with a schedule that will see them face Reading (12/07), Swindon Town (18/07), Newport County (22/07), Oxford United (22/07), Exeter City (25/07), Cheltenham Town (25/07), and Portsmouth (29/07).