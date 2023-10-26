Highlights Brighton & Hove Albion are set to make a new move for Derby County defender Eiran Cashin in the January transfer window.

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to make a new move for Derby County defender Eiran Cashin once the January transfer window opens, as reported by TEAMtalk.

That could be an issue for Birmingham City, who have been linked after the appointment of Wayne Rooney.

The Rams are hoping this is the season that they can end their stay in the third tier and return to the Championship.

They were one of the early-season favourites for promotion, but their inconsistent start to the campaign has meant they are not as convincing as people thought they were going to be.

However, with a long way to go in the season, Derby will hope their fortunes can change and they will want Cashin to help them do that.

How has Eiran Cashin performed for Derby County so far this season?

Cashin has played in every single game for Derby this season, and his importance on the team has grown since making his first team debut.

The 21-year-old broke into the first team during the 2021/22 season, and it was partly down to the club’s off-field issues, meaning they had to rely on their youth players.

But Cashin took his opportunity and has been a member of the first team ever since, with him playing 43 times in League One last season.

This season, he has started every game in all competitions except one, and that was the 2-1 defeat against Bolton Wanderers.

Cashin has managed to get on the scoresheet this season, netting in the 4-2 win over Peterborough United back in August.

The defender is very important for the Rams, and there will be concerns from them as the Seagulls are circling once again.

Eiran Cashin's stats per competition (As it stands October 26th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Championship 18 1 0 League One 56 2 0 Premier League 2 20 1 1 U18 Premier League 34 6 1

Brighton set to make fresh move for Eiran Cashin in January

It was well reported in the summer, that Brighton had several bids rejected for the Irishman.

John Percy of The Telegraph stated that the Rams would only consider a deal that was in the region of £3 million plus and that they could take the player back on loan for the remainder of the season.

It has also been reported in the last few weeks that new Birmingham manager Rooney is keen on reuniting with some Derby County players and Cashin is one he would like to bring to St Andrew's.

Now, the latest update from TEAMtalk says the Seagulls’ interest hasn’t gone away and they have been keeping tabs on Cashin, with a view to making a new offer in January.

Cashin is in the final year of his contract at Derby, and the Rams will know this may be their final chance to sell the defender before he leaves for nothing.

Should Derby County sell Eiran Cashin in January?

Derby face a difficult decision because they have a player who is very important to their team and will obviously not want to lose him as they bid for promotion.

But they are also a League One side and can’t refuse decent money for a player who could potentially leave for nothing in the summer.

So, unless there is a breakthrough with a new contract, Derby may have no choice but to consider offers for Cashin, but if they do, they need to try and make sure they can get the Irishman back on loan for the remainder of the campaign or sign a replacement.