Despite not seeing too many players come through the system in recent years, Preston North End are starting to see more and more youngsters get a chance in the first-team, whether that be in pre-season friendlies or in competitive action.

The academy is not somewhere where previous manager Alex Neil tended to look towards but several teenagers have made their competitive debuts under Ryan Lowe since his arrival in 2021.

Mikey O'Neill, Noah Mawene, Kaedyn Kamara, Finlay Cross-Adair, Lewis Leigh and Jacob Slater have all made their senior bows under Lowe, and the likes of Kian Taylor, Kian Best and 16-year-old Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile have been getting minutes in pre-season.

North End's under-18's went on a run all the way to the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals last season, only to be stopped in their tracks by a Category 1 academy in Southampton, so it shows that despite being Category 3, the current crop of youth at Deepdale could be a promising one.

Whilst Brazil-born Argentine Rodriguez-Gentile continues to grab the headlines though, it is perhaps surprisingly Slater who is set to land himself a move to a Premier League club.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a deal to bring the 18-year-old to the Amex Stadium, where he would presumably link up with their under-21's squad ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Who is Jacob Slater?

Slater has been at North End since joining in 2016 at under-12's level, developing year-on-year before signing a professional contract in September 2022.

The Liverpool-born left-back had made his senior debut before signing pro terms though, with cameo appearances coming in two EFL Cup ties in August against Huddersfield Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Slater only appeared once more last season, making his Championship bow against Blackburn Rovers as a late substitute last December, but he was occasionally in matchday squads following that under Lowe and of course played a part in North End's run to the last eight of the FA Youth Cup.

In pre-season, Slater has been featuring as both a left-sided defender in a back three as well as a left wing-back for North End, but he looks to have pulled a shirt on at Deepdale for the final time as he gets set to make the move to the south coast.

What is Jacob Slater's contract situation at Preston North End?

When Slater put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the club last year, the 18-year-old signed a deal until the summer of 2025.

That means with two years remaining on his contract, Brighton will have to pay a fee to prize Slater away from Deepdale.

Considering he's played just three times in cameos at senior level though, it's unlikely that Slater will depart for anything significant, and it will be a surprise if it is anything more than around the £250,000 mark.

Of course though, expect there to be add-ons and a significant sell-on clause added by North End so that they can benefit in the future if Slater develops into a player that can play in the Championship regularly or even higher.