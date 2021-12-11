Brighton set to beat Leeds and Newcastle to multi-million pound EFL transfer

Brighton are close to agreeing on a deal with Blackburn Rovers that would see their star man Ben Brereton Diaz make the move to the Premier League club in January, according to The Mirror.

Brereton Diaz has been in sensational form for Blackburn this season so far in the Championship with him firing home an impressive tally of 17 goals in his 21 league appearances. That form has seen him help Rovers mount a serious challenge for promotion his term with them currently sat in 4th place in the table heading into the festive period.

However, Blackburn face the issue of Brereton Diaz’s contract expiring in the summer although they do have the option to extend that by a further year. That has left them vulnerable to losing the forward in the January transfer window, and it has already been reported that the likes of Leeds United, Southampton and Newcastle United could all be keen on signing him.

According to the latest report from The Mirror, Brighton could be set to use their newly established strong links to Blackburn, with them having loaned out a couple of players to Rovers this term, to help them win the race for Brereton Diaz in the winter window.

It is believed that the Seagulls are willing to offer a fee of around £20 million to secure Brereton Diaz’s signature. That comes with Graham Potter aiming to address their issues converting chances in the final third that has seen their early season form fall away in recent months.

The verdict

This seems like an enormous potential blow to Blackburn’s promotion hopes if this does turn out to be the case in the January transfer window. Losing Brereton Diaz at this point could be fatal to their hopes of going all the way in the battle to secure one of the play-off positions come the end of the campaign.

Having said that, if Blackburn get £20 million for him in January and then reinvest a large chunk of that into the squad then there could be a chance that they will still be in a strong position at the end of the winter window. Although it is very difficult for any side to replace their best players midway through a campaign, it must be stressed.

Brereton Diaz could thrive though at Brighton and he seems to be perfectly well suited to the style of play that the Seagulls operate with under Potter. It could therefore be a perfect move for him, and one that might work out brilliantly for his long-term career. For Blackburn though, it would be a very difficult one to take if they were to lose him.