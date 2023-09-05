It is now pretty much common knowledge that Brighton & Hove Albion are one of the best-run clubs in England and perhaps even world football, with their progression in recent years being extremely fun to watch.

A lot of that is not only down to coaching, but also their recruitment, with a worldwide scouting network in place at the club which has allowed them to bring in talents from not only across Europe but they have had strong success in South America, with the likes of Moises Caicedo and Julio Enciso arriving at the Amex Stadium.

Naturally though, not every player will be a success with the Seagulls, with others having to find success away from the club in order to advance their career.

One player who hasn't had much of a sniff for Roberto De Zerbi's side since his arrival in 2020 is forward Andi Zeqiri.

The Swiss striker joined four years ago in a deal from Stade-Lausanne, having notched 22 goals the previous season in all competitions and risen through the ranks at youth level for Switzerland.

Zeqiri made 12 appearances in his debut year with Albion, with the majority of those coming off the bench, and after just one outing in the 2021-22 season for the club he was loaned out in January 2022 to Augsburg of Germany.

Finding the back of the net just twice for the Bundesliga outfit in 23 appearances, a new loan club was found for Zeqiri for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign, and he headed back to his home nation to join Basel.

The 24-year-old found a bit more luck in the Swiss Super League, scoring 11 times and in all competitions he notched 18 goals in 50 appearances, putting him on many clubs' transfer radars over the summer.

Zeqiri has been linked with a whole host of Championship clubs, with Birmingham City, Leicester and Southampton all touted as potential destinations for the eight-cap international, according to Charlie Gordon of the Daily Express.

However, the transfer deadline on September 1 came and went without the striker making a move, but a few days later his next club has been confirmed.

Where has Andi Zeqiri secured a move to?

With the Belgian transfer window still open, Genk have swooped to secure the services of Zeqiri.

Finishing second in the Belgian Pro League last season, Genk were targeting a return for towering Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu, who they sold to Southampton earlier this year.

However, a deal has not come to fruition and it has seen their attentions turn to Zeqiri.

Brighton confirmed the sale of Zeqiri to Genk on Tuesday, signing a three-year deal with the Europa Conference League side.

Have Championship clubs missed a trick with Andi Zeqiri?

Standing at over six feet tall, Zeqiri is a physical presence and that would have no doubt fit in well in the Championship.

He's also quite quick as well for his size and having had a good time in-front of goal for Basel, the goalscoring confidence that he had showed a few years ago for Stade-Lausanne would have no doubt come back.

There was little surprise that Championship clubs were interested, but Leicester, Southampton and Birmingham all signed new strikers anyway in Tom Cannon, Ross Stewart and Jay Stansfield respectively, so despite not landing Zeqiri they should all be okay.