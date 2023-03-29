It promises to be a busy summer at Middlesbrough, no matter how their promotion push plays out in the coming months.

Michael Carrick has worked wonders at the Riverside Stadium, and he will hope to cap off his first managerial season by taking Boro back to the Premier League. However, even if they do fall short, fans will be excited about the journey they will embark on under the former Manchester United coach.

A knock-on effect of that is that players will be keen to work under Carrick, and one man who would benefit from his guidance is Billy Gilmour, after it was revealed that Brighton are ready to let him leave on loan in the summer.

Even though he’s only 21-years-old, it feels the 16-cap Scotland international is reaching a pivotal moment in his career. Having broken through at Chelsea, it was always going to be difficult for the midfielder to establish himself as a regular.

However, an underwhelming loan spell with Norwich, combined with a lack of minutes with the Seagulls, means there are question marks over Gilmour, who simply has to get his next move right.

And, given his attributes, he looks ideally suited to Carrick’s Boro, whether they are in the Premier League or the Championship.

At his best, the ex-Rangers youngster is someone who can control the tempo of a game. He is smart in possession, will keep the ball all day, and has an intelligence and understanding of how to play a defensive midfield role.

Does that sound familiar? Of course, Gilmour has a long, long way to get near Carrick’s level, in fact, he may not get close. But, there’s no denying that he plays similarly to the Boro boss, and Carrick will no doubt appreciate the qualities Gilmour has.

That’s important too. In some cases, it feels there’s a focus on what the Scotsman can't do. He’s never going to be a player who covers the ground at real speed, whilst he lacks the physicality of other midfielders. But, similar criticisms were levelled at Carrick in his early playing days.

To be successful, Gilmour needs to find a manager, and a team, that allows him to flourish, and Boro could be the ideal setup.

Whilst results are obviously key, Carrick’s reputation is sky-high because he is getting points on the board playing attractive football. He encourages the side to play out from the back, there are good rotations in attack, and they can generally keep it on the ground.

Having transformed the career of Chuba Akpom, another player who came through the ranks at a top club in Arsenal before losing his way, Carrick could do the same with Gilmour.

The midfielder needs a move, and Boro will be in the market for someone in that position. So, it seems the perfect fit, and both parties should be doing all they can to make it happen this summer.

