Brighton player + Stoke City outcast: 2 realistic loan signings Ipswich Town could consider next month

Ipswich Town are set to enter the January transfer window in a very strong position, having gone from strength to strength under Kieran McKenna and appearing set to seal an automatic promotion spot in League One.

The Tractor Boys have invested heavily in the first team in the last couple of seasons, with becoming an upwardly mobile Championship club in mind, and have assembled a squad that arguably boasts a second string capable of competing for promotion in the third tier.

Therefore, January presents an opportunity to add some variety to the squad and put the finishing touches on a group that will be fully believing that they can go on to win the title.

McKenna typically prefers to deploy a three at the back formation, and that may have an impact on the kind of players that the Suffolk club target come the turn of the year.

Here, we have taken a look at two realistic loan signings Ipswich could consider next month…

Connor Taylor

Taylor’s playing time at Stoke City has decreased significantly since Alex Neil arrived at the helm.

The 21-year-old impressed in Bristol Rovers’ League Two promotion, on loan from the Potters, last term and a third tier spell would be a natural progression.

Centre back is the one area where McKenna would maybe like a little more depth, and entering a dressing room with a winning mentality would not be a negative for the youngster’s development, even if he would likely have to wait for regular league starts to arrive.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Ipswich Town players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 John Wark Yes No

Andy Moran

The second player is not a necessary addition, but the Tractor Boys may want to add a luxury player or impact substitute to their ranks, someone that has the flair of someone like Bersant Celina, who was crucial for them at times last season.

Moran is one of the most exciting players coming through the Brighton and Hove Albion youth system at the moment.

The 19-year-old has represented the Seagulls senior side in the Carabao Cup in the last two seasons, and is averaging one goal contribution per game in Premier League 2 this term.

The attacking midfielder has mesmerising dribbling ability and could be someone to add a point of difference to the attacking contingent at Portman Road in the second half of the campaign.