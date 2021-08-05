Brighton player set for exit as Championship sides circle amid previous Coventry City and Luton Town interest

Brighton are set to allow goalkeeper Christian Walton to leave the club this summer with interest emerging from several unnamed Championship sides, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (05/08/2021, 9:41).

Walton has been facing an uncertain future at Brighton this summer after he was unable to establish himself in the Seagulls’ starting line-up in the Premier League, following his return from a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers in the 2019/20 campaign.

It has been reported that Walton would be expected to be told by Brighton that he is free to find a new club this summer with the keeper needing to go and get guaranteed game time elsewhere.

Luton Town had been credited with a potential interest in Walton earlier in the transfer window with Nathan Jones thought to be an admirer of the goalkeeper.

While Coventry City have also been linked with a potential move for the keeper, but as of yet neither of those two sides have come in with any concrete offers for Walton.

Now according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (05/08/2021, 9:41), Brighton are set to sanction an exit for Walton before the transfer window closes.

It is believed that the keeper is on the radar of several Championship sides which suggests that he will not be short of potential offers.

The verdict

Brighton appear to be making the right call here in allowing Walton to go and find a new permanent home this summer. The keeper is a quality goalkeeper and is way better than being limited to a handful of cup appearances at best which is what his current situation is with the Seagulls.

Walton has proven that he is a quality keeper at Championship level and he was a strong performer for Blackburn Rovers during his loan spell at Ewood Park in the 2019/20 season. Therefore, it is no surprise to see that he is attracting interest from a number of clubs in the English second tier given Brighton’s stance on his future.

Both Luton and Coventry have been interested previously in the window, and it remains to be seen whether they will come in with concrete offers for the keeper. They both appear to be somewhat settled now in terms of their options between the sticks so it might not be a position they have to focus on now.

That could open the door for other clubs to come in for Walton and secure what could be a bargain deal for someone that is more than capable of being a number one in the Championship.