In recent years, Premier League clubs have begun to take more notice of the abundance of talent in the EFL.

There are numerous examples within the current England squad where this statement rings true, in the form of Jarrod Bowen, Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and James Maddison.

However, a more recent transfer deal shows that the hefty price points demanded by clubs in the Championship for their prized assets can still be considered a bargain transfer.

That comes in the form of current Brighton and Hove Albion forward, Joao Pedro, who regained his status as a Premier League player two years after suffering relegation with Watford in the 2021/22 season.

However, Pedro will be more than grateful for his time at Vicarage Road as it gave him his big career breakthrough at just 18 years of age, 14 months after the Hornets agreed to poach the young Brazilian from Fluminense for just £2m.

Joao Pedro's Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Fluminense 32 9 Watford 109 24 Brighton and Hove Albion 35 19 Total 176 52 All stats as per Transfermarkt - As of 19/04/24

Pedro made five initial appearances after his move was officially lodged in January 2020, including three substitute cameos in top flight outings against Southampton, West Ham and Arsenal. But, he would first begin to showcase his talent on the English stage in Watford's promotion-winning campaign of 2020/21.

Across 38 Championship appearances under Vladimir Ivic and Xisco Munoz, Pedro notched nine goals and three assists, and was part of an electric attack that also included club-record signing Ismaila Sarr, as Watford made an immediate return to the big time, coming second with a total of 91 points.

But the forward's first experience of a full Premier League campaign proved to be a damp squib, as he would only accumulate three goals and one assist in 28 appearances in what was a difficult campaign for the club, who were relegated back to the second tier after just six victories all season.

2022-23 - the season that attracted Brighton & Hove Albion to Joao Pedro

Upon another return to the Championship, Watford were expected to be one of the front-runners for automatic promotion once more, as they began the season with Rob Edwards at the helm.

However, as we've come to expect from the club under the ownership of the Pozzo family, a manager's future can never be secure at Vicarage Road, as yet another season ended with three different managers taking charge, with Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder also failing to turn the club's fortunes around.

With the calibre of squad at their disposal, it was a hugely underwhelming 11th place finish for Watford, but Pedro was definitely the main beacon of light in a dismal campaign.

Across 35 league appearances, Pedro found the net 11 times and registered four assists, proving his ceiling is way higher than the Championship, as well as being handed the captain's armband on five occasions at the age of just 21, showcasing his maturity on the field.

Therefore, it was no surprise to see a progressive side like Brighton and Hove Albion and Roberto De Zerbi cast their eye on his situation, and eventually cough up a £30m fee for a five-year deal.

Brighton are reaping the benefits of £30m transfer fee for Joao Pedro

Despite previously featuring in the Premier League, this move was a great chance for the prodigy to prove his worth in the top flight, as well as having the weight of being the Seagulls' most expensive incoming to date on his shoulders.

However, it's definitely Brighton who have seen the greater benefits of the transfer deal, as Pedro has slotted in seamlessly within the Italian's exuberant and youthful outfit who currently maintain a place in the top half at present, despite having the UEFA Europa League to contend with earlier on in the season.

The 22-year-old has donned the blue and white 35 times in all competitions since his move, and has proven to be an instant hit with 19 goals - which included six goals in as many UEFA Europa League appearances prior to Brighton's Round of 16 exit at the hands of AS Roma.

Watford may have made a significant profit on their initial deal back in 2018, but if Pedro is to continue his development in such fashion, it will be Brighton who feel they have the bragging rights in this particular transfer.