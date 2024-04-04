Another week, another dramatic Ipswich Town dramatic comeback.

The Tractor Boys are showing no signs of slowing down in the race for the top two automatic spots in the Championship, as they sit top of the table heading into the weekend’s fixtures.

Leeds United sit a point behind in second spot, while Leicester City are two points back, albeit with a game in hand, with all three sides still harbouring hopes of playing top flight football come August.

The Suffolk side produced yet another late show to defeat Southampton 3-2 in an Easter Monday clash for the ages at Portman Road, with Jeremy Sarmiento stabbing home with seconds left on the clock to earn his side all three points.

Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Jeremy Sarmiento boosts Ipswich Town Championship promotion hopes

After yet another late winner to add to the likes of last month’s 3-2 win over Bristol City and February’s 4-3 thriller with Rotherham United, Ipswich are riding the crest of a wave that shows no signs of slowing down as we head into the final stretches of the Championship season.

All that momentum could have been quashed if Kieran McKenna’s side hadn’t picked up maximum points against fourth-placed Southampton on Monday night, but because of Sarmiento’s brilliance they continue to plug away in the battle for supremacy.

The Brighton and Hove Albion loanee had only been on the pitch for a matter of minutes when he took his opportunity, with the ball looking to escape him as he tried to control inside the area, only for him to regain his footing and stab an effort past the despairing Gavin Bazunu.

The release of emotion inside Portman Road was palpable as yet another unpredictable win was secured for the Suffolk side; making it 27 points taken from their last 30 available.

It is not the first time the Ecuador international has struck late on to earn his side valuable points this campaign; with an equaliser at the death earning his side a point against promotion rivals Leicester in January.

Another strike with ten minutes to go put his side ahead against Birmingham City in February, while his flicked header set up Leif Davies for the match-winner in that epic against Bristol City just two games later.

Championship Table (As it stands April 4th) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 40 33 87 2 Leeds United 40 44 86 3 Leicester City 39 42 85 4 Southampton 38 25 74

With promotion to the Premier League said to be worth over £100 million, the move to bring Sarmiento to the club in the January transfer window could prove to be a masterstroke by McKenna and all those involved at Portman Road.

The young star had been impressing with West Bromwich Albion at the start of the campaign; having helped himself to a couple of goals for the Baggies to cap off a number of eye-catching performances from the substitutes’ bench.

It has been a similar story since he moved to Suffolk, with just four of his 14 appearances for Town coming from the first whistle, but he has more than made an impact in his role as a match-finisher for McKenna and his teammates.

With the likes of Ali Al-Hamadi and Kieffer Moore also joining the club in the recent January transfer window, the Tractor Boys are spoilt for choice in the attacking department as we head into the final stages of the season, with Sarmiento playing his part as much as any of the forward line.

Moore’s six goals and Al-Hamadi’s four have all contributed to Ipswich becoming the league’s top scorers as it stands, with 84 goals scored in their 40 league matches this seasons, but none have been more crucial than that late winner from Sarmiento on Monday.

Ipswich Town Championship final fixtures

Sarmiento will be hoping to continue to play a part in their final few fixtures of the season, starting with a massive East Anglian Derby with Norwich City this coming weekend, with the stakes higher than ever with both teams out in search of promotion.

While Town are topping the table, the Canaries are battling it out for a playoff spot as it stands, with David Wagner’s side currently occupying sixth position as we head into the weekend’s fixtures.

Home matches against Watford and Middlesbrough will follow for the Tractor Boys, before visiting playoff contenders Hull City and Coventry City in the final week of the season, ahead of the season-ender at home to Huddersfield Town.

With the games coming thick and fast every player in the Ipswich squad will be called upon to make an impact, and in Sarmiento they have the perfect person to call upon to get them out of any sticky situation they may find themselves in.

Easter Monday proved that once again, and underlined that never-say-die attitude emanating from Portman Road at the minute; write Ipswich Town off at your peril, because they have the quality to go all the way.