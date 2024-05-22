Highlights Kieran McKenna's move to Brighton is reportedly at an advanced stage.

Kieran McKenna's move to Brighton and Hove Albion is at an "advanced stage", according to talkSPORT.

McKenna, 38, is currently at Ipswich Town, where he has made a name for himself.

He may have previously been at Manchester United, but his time at Portman Road has allowed him to build his reputation and grab the news headlines, with the young manager guiding the club to back-to-back promotions.

Championship Table (2023/24) (End of regular season) P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90

The Tractor Boys could end up becoming the victims of their own success with McKenna though, with their recent promotions allowing the 38-year-old to generate plenty of interest in his signature.

The opportunity to manage Ipswich in the Premier League could be enough to see him remain at Portman Road, but there is plenty of interest in him at this stage and that has cast doubt on his future at his current club.

Brighton are one team thought to be keen on McKenna, having seen Roberto De Zerbi leaving the Amex Stadium following the final game of the 2023/24 campaign.

It doesn't seem as though De Zerbi has left to take charge of another club, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back in management sooner rather than later.

With the Italian leaving the south-coast club, they have needed to shortlist some candidates, and it seems as though McKenna is at the top of their list.

Chelsea are another team that are thought to be admirers of McKenna - and they are free to make an approach for him following Mauricio Pochettino's departure yesterday.

Pochettino's departure hasn't gone down well with a lot of supporters, so the Northern Irishman would need to impress early on if people are to forget about the Argentine's sacking.

His former club Man United are also believed to be keen on him, but it's Brighton that seem to be leading this race with the 38-year-old's move to the Amex Stadium claimed to be at an "advanced stage".

Speaking last night, McKenna said his focus wasn't on speculation, but this speculation may not go away for some time unless he makes a concrete decision on his future, either to leave or potentially sign a new deal.

Kieran McKenna needs to think about his future very carefully

The Northern Irishman looks to have two excellent options on the table, if the talkSPORT report is accurate.

Brighton are an excellent team that has an exciting future under Tony Bloom, who has done a magnificent job at the Amex Stadium.

And joining the Seagulls may be more appealing for the 38-year-old than making the switch to either the Blues or United, both of whom have been in turmoil in recent years.

Staying at Ipswich could also be a good choice though, with McKenna likely to get plenty of time to turn things around at Portman Road if they endure a difficult period of form.

Having that time and patience could be crucial, so staying put may be a good option.