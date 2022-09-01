Brighton man undegoing medical ahead of West Brom move

Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate is set to join West Brom on loan, Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy has reported.

Alzate joined Brighton from Leyton Orient back in the summer of 2017, but has since found game time somewhat hard to come by on the south coast.

The 23-year-old has made just 51 appearances across all competitions for Brighton since joining the club five years ago, scoring three goals in that time.

That also saw Alzate spend part of the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Swindon, and it now seems as though he could be set for another temporary departure this season.

According to this latest update, the Colombian international is undergoing a medical at West Brom this evening, with the view to completing a deadline day loan move to The Hawthorns until the end of the season.

Late one at #wba: Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate set to sign on loan for the season. Alzate is a Colombia international and doing his medical tonight #bhafc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 1, 2022

If confirmed, Alzate could become the Baggies’ second-signing of the day, after free-agent defender Martin Kelly joined the club on a two-year deal.

There are still two years remaining on the midfielder’s contract with Brighton, securing his long term future at The AMEX until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a somewhat useful signing for West Brom to get done before the window closes.

The centre of midfield is not a position where the Baggies are exactly stacked with options as things stand, so this would provide them with some useful strength in depth.

Alzate is also a player who will offer some top-flight experience and pedigree that could be useful, and who will feel he has a point to prove after his struggles for game time with Brighton.

You also get the feeling this could be an important move for Alzate himself, who will no doubt be keen to play regularly, in order to remain in contention for selection on the international stage.