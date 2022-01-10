Brighton make big decision regarding Ipswich Town loanee’s immediate future

Brighton & Hove Albion have triggered a recall clause on Christian Walton, with the Ipswich Town goalkeeper set to head back to the Premier League club, as per a report from Andy Warren of the East Anglian Daily Times.

The report states that the Premier League outfit informed the Tractor Boys of their decision regarding the goalkeeper after Saturday’s victory over Gillingham.

It is understood that Walton could still play for Kieran McKenna’s side against Bolton Wanderers next weekend, with the recall option including a seven-day grace period.

Ipswich are working on a permanent deal for the 26-year-old’s services, with Brighton reportedly hopeful of generating somewhat of a transfer fee for his services.

It remains to be seen if any other clubs are interested in a permanent move for Walton this January, with the keeper set to head back as third-choice for the Seagulls.

The verdict

There is no denying that Walton is a goalkeeper with Championship ability and there could be some second-tier clubs who have been impressed with what they have seen during his loan spell at Portman Road.

Given his importance and influence in an Ipswich shirt this season, there is no surprise that the Tractor Boys are looking to make Walton’s deal at the club permanent.

A couple of higher-level clubs will be targeting their goalkeeping department for reinforcements this month, which could make securing his services that little bit harder for the League One outfit.

Brighton will want to get a fee for Walton this month, with January being the last opportunity to do so.